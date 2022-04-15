What is the Wordle #300 answer for Friday, April 15? Hints and solution revealed

Wordle is a viral word-guessing game that has stood the test of time. When the green-yellow grid began popping up on every social media user's feed, people wondered what it meant. Now, everyone knows.

sara @satansara_



🟩🟩

🟩🟩

🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩 Wordle 299 3/6*🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩 Wordle 299 3/6*⬛⬛⬛🟩🟩⬛⬛⬛🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩

The game was publicly released in October 2021 and attracted enough players within a short period to get noticed by The New York Times Company. The news portal wanted to add the game to their website and make it a paid feature. However, Josh Wardle was against the idea and wanted to keep it free for all users. He finally sold it for a seven-figure sum after NYT agreed to his conditions.

If you do not want to stress over maintaining your Wordle streak, you can consult the hints for the answer that we provide daily.

Warning: This article contains spoilers for today's Wordle.

The solution for Wordle #300 rhymes with the word "fame"

1) The word begins with the letter S

2) The word contains two vowels

3) The word contains the letter H

4) The word ends with the letter E

This common and easy word rhymes with "fame." For readers who would like to know the answer, the solution is given below.

The solution for April 15 is the word "shame."

According to Merriam Webster, shame is "a painful emotion caused by the consciousness of guilt, shortcoming, or impropriety."

An example of the word being used in a sentence: 'Her crimes brought shame upon her family.'

How to play Wordle?

Danesh Tandon @DaneshTandon



Wordle 299 5/6



🟩

🟩🟩

🟩🟩🟩

🟩🟩🟩🟩

🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩 I don’t often post Wordle…but there is a perfection to this 5/6 score.Wordle 299 5/6🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩 I don’t often post Wordle…but there is a perfection to this 5/6 score. Wordle 299 5/6⬛⬛⬛⬛🟩⬛⬛⬛🟩🟩⬛⬛🟩🟩🟩⬛🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩

Close to 20K people play the game regularly.

The game is now available on the NYT website. Just after the acquisition, in a strange coincidence, the game threw a few difficult and uncommon words at players consecutively. Players became angry, thinking that NYT deliberately made the game harder. However, a spokesperson from the website confirmed that they were still working with Wardle's original list for the game and had not added any new words.

にゃっき @Kny_7c



🟨

🟨🟩

🟩🟨

🟩🟩🟩🟩

🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩 Wordle 299 5/6🟨🟩🟩🟨🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩 Wordle 299 5/6⬛⬛🟨⬛⬛⬛🟨🟩⬛⬛⬛⬛🟩🟨⬛⬛🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩

To play the game, users have to visit the NYT website and select the game from their "Gameplay" selection. To begin the game, players have to first enter a random word of their own choice. The tiles under the letters will change color to green, yellow or gray.

Green means the letter is placed at the correct spot in the word.

Yellow means the letter is in the word but has been placed incorrectly.

Gray means the letter does not appear in the word.

Players have to follow these clues to find the word of the day. Once the game is complete, users can share their statistics with friends on social media.

