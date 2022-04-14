What is the Wordle #299 answer for Thursday, April 14? Hints and solution revealed

Wordle is a word game that went viral and took social media by storm in late 2021. The brainchild of an American software engineer, Josh Wardle, the game's aim was to provide entertainment to his wife, Palak Shah, and him during the pandemic. Shah helped Wardle in shortlisting the words for the final version of the game.

The game was supposed to be a personal project for the engineer and was never intended to go public. However, with time, more and more players started joining it. This inspired Wardle to launch the game to the public.

Wordle became a massive success within six months of its launch. By February, almost 2 million players had already played the game. After witnessing the popularity of the game, The New York Times Company bought the game for a low seven-figure sum.

Wordle moved to the NYT website out of Wardle's control, but he made sure that it would remain ad-free and accessible to all players before the deal went through.

Currently, the game has a daily player count of around 20k. Many even look for hints online to help them solve the puzzle. This is why we make sure to post clues for the answer every day.

Warning: This article contains spoilers for today's Wordle.

The solution for Wordle #299 rhymes with the word "prince"

1) The word begins with the letter M

2) The word contains two vowels

3) The word contains the letter N

4) The word ends with the letter E

The answer is a fairly common word, mostly used while cooking or explaining recipes. It rhymes with the word "prince." For anyone who hasn't figured out the word yet, and would like to know the answer, the solution is given below.

The solution for April 14 is the word "mince."

According to Merriam Webster, mince is "to cut or chop into very small pieces." It can also mean "to restrain (words) within the bounds of decorum."

Example of the word used in a sentence:

1) The cook used finely minced meat to make the burgers.

2) She did not mince her words while criticizing the institution for its mistakes.

How does Wordle work?

The game has straightforward rules, and the simplicity is another reason for its success. People can play a game in their free time without putting in too much time or effort.

The game can be found on The New York Times website. Upon entering the game, players are greeted with the rules. The rules are as follows:

"Green means the letter is placed at the correct spot in the word."

"Yellow means the letter is in the word but has been placed incorrectly."

"Gray means the letter does not appear in the word."

Then players are given an empty table of 5X6 to fill with words. Once a word is entered, the tiles under each of the letters change in color, to either green, yellow or gray. Players have to follow the clues provided by the game to find the answer.

Edited by Mohini Banerjee