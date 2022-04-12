What is the Wordle #297 answer for Tuesday, April 12? Hints and solution revealed

Wordle was created by American software engineer, Josh Wardle. While he had created the prototype for the game earlier, it was only during the pandemic that he perfected it to the version we know and love today with the help of his partner, Palak Shah. Since both of them love word games, crosswords and puzzles, they created Wordle as their personal game to play.

The game initially had a massive word list of 13,000 possible answers, which was narrowed down to 2000 by Shah. The game is now close to exhausting 300 words from the filtered list.

The list has a mix of easy and tough words that keeps the game interesting and addictive. However, the difficult words can sometimes be a mood-spoiler, which is why we are here to offer hints for the answer.

Warning: This article contains spoilers for today's Wordle.

The solution for Wordle #297 is connected to kings and queens

1) The word begins with the letter R.

2) The word contains two vowels in it.

3) The word contains the letter Y in it.

4) The word ends with the letter L.

The five-letter word is fairly common and used regularly. It is connected to kings and queens. If any of our readers have not been able to figure out the answer yet, don't worry. You can continue reading for the solution.

The solution for April 12 is the word "royal."

According to Merriam Webster, royal refers to anything "of kingly ancestry" or "relating to to the crown." It can also mean something that is "of superior size, magnitude, or quality" or "suitable for royalty."

The word can be used in sentences in the following ways:

1) Royal families have all the material luxuries one can ask for.

2) The hotel might be expensive but they give their guests a royal experience.

The game has retained thousands of players

Wordle slowly became popular among Wardle's friends and family, which prompted the software engineer to make the game public. It went viral on social media and by January 2022, the game had shown up everywhere on the internet. The game's popularity attracted The New York Times Company and they bought it from Wardle on the condition that it would remain free.

Currently, the game brings close to 20k users to the NYT website every day. While it no longer has the initial peak reach, it has managed to retain thousands of users successfully. Considering how simple the concept of the game is, it is truly impressive how it can develop such a strong hold over people from across the globe. People still stay up till midnight just to play the game before going to sleep.

