What is the Wordle #295 answer for Sunday, April 10? Hints and solution revealed

Wordle has received love from players all over the world. The reason for the appreciation can be dedicated to the simplicity and straightforwardness of the game. The five-letter quiz was inspired by many different games but without their frills.

American software engineer Josh Wardle took games like Crossword, Lingo, Mastermind, etc, and deconstructed their ideas to create an uncomplicated puzzle.

Wordle works on relatively easy rules that do not take long to understand. Players enter the website and find themselves with a 5x6 table. Each row needs to be filled with a five-letter word. Once the players enter the word, the game changes the tile color under each letter. There are only three important colors in the game, green, yellow, and gray.

Each color is a clue that players need to follow to find the answer. However, sometimes these clues are not enough and players take the help of the internet to find additional help. This is why we post hints and clues for the game every day.

Warning: This article contains spoilers for today's Wordle.

SR-71 Blackbird @jerome22565433

Sometimes the easy mode does it

#Wordle292



🟨🟨

🟩🟨

🟨🟨

🟨🟩 🟩

🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩 Wordle 292 5/6Sometimes the easy mode does it🟨🟨🟩🟨🟨🟨🟨🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩 Wordle 292 5/6Sometimes the easy mode does it#Wordle292⬛🟨🟨⬛⬛⬛⬛⬛🟩🟨🟨🟨⬛⬛⬛⬛🟨🟩⬛🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩

The solution for Wordle #295 is the darkest color

1) The word begins with the letter B

2) The word contains only one vowel

3) The word contains the letter L

4) The word ends with the letter K.

The word for the day is common and not difficult to guess, but here is an additional hint to help our readers: The word signifies the darkest color.

This hint should help anyone with confusion. The solution for April 10 is the word "black." Most people associate the word with color, but "black" is also an informal racial-identification word for people of African descent.

According to Merriam Webster, the word is described as:

1) Having the very dark color of the night sky or the eye's pupil.

2) Of or related to various population groups, especially African ancestry, often considered to have dark skin pigmentation but a wide range of skin colors.

The word used in a sentence looks like this:

1) She decided to wear a little black dress for the party.

2) Black Lives Matter is a movement that seeks to highlight racism, discrimination, and inequality experienced by black people.

karrablast @lyzande



Wordle 293 3/6



🟨🟨

🟨 🟨

🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩 s5ill got itWordle 293 3/6🟨🟨🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩 s5ill got itWordle 293 3/6⬛⬛⬛🟨🟨⬛🟨⬛⬛🟨🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩

Clues and hints that help players in finding the solution

As mentioned earlier, the game gives hints to the players in the form of colored tiles.

Green means the letter appears in the word and is placed at the correct spot.

Yellow means the letter appears in the word but is placed in the wrong spot.

Gray means the letter does not appear in the word at all.

Here are some additional tips that might help our readers. Starting the quiz with a word like "adieu," the word contains four out of five vowels, narrowing down the possible solutions. Players can also use "fjord" and "glyph" to filter out consonants. However, an extensive vocabulary is the biggest advantage of the game.

