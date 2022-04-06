What is the Wordle #291 answer for Wednesday, April 6? Hints and solution revealed

Wordle is a word-guessing game created by American developer, Josh Wardle. Wardle created the prototype for Wordle back in 2013, but started working on it again during the pandemic for his partner Palak Shah, who is an avid crossword player. The game was supposed to be a personal project, but it became very popular among his friends and relatives when he shared it with them. By mid-October 2021, the game started receiving attention beyond his circle.

Wardle found that a few fans of the game had decided to use box emojis to share their gameplay. They recreated the gameplay manually in their Tweets and statuses. Soon, Wardle found out about this and decided to add a similar feature to the game. He announced the feature on December 16, 2021.

The game saw a boost in its player base in December as the green and yellow blocks started dominating every social media platform. Soon, the number of daily players registering on the website reached a shocking 2 million.

While the initial peak has passed, the game is still very popular on social media and players love to show off their results. Many even look for hints online to make sure they don't lose their winning streak.

We post hints and clues for players who need a helping hand.

Warning: This article contains hints for today's Wordle.

The solution for Wordle #291 is connected to the English language

1) The word begins with the letter C

2) The word contains a repeat letter in it

3) The word contains the letter M in it

4) The word has something to do with writing proper English.

If you are still confused, here's an additional hint: the word denotes a punctuation mark.

We are sure our readers have already figured out the word by now. But for anyone who wants to be completely sure of the answer, the solution for March 6 is "comma."

According to Wikipedia,

"The comma(,) is a punctuation mark that appears in several variants in different languages. It is used in many contexts and languages, mainly to separate parts of a sentence such as clauses and items in lists mainly when there are three or more items listed."

Actual Wordle solution for today was removed by the New York Times

The New York Times announced its takeover of Wordle in the first week of February. The news portal had plans to make the game a paid feature in their library, but Wardle was against the idea. He made sure that the game remained unpaid and ad-free for its players. The game was eventually sold for a seven-figure amount in the lower range.

The NYT removed words that seemed vague or indecent from the list to make it safer and more inclusive. Today's word on the original list was "fibre" but NYT removed it, presumably to avoid confusion between British and American spellings.

Edited by Mohini Banerjee