×
Create
Notifications

What is the Wordle #290 answer for Tuesday, April 5? Hints and solution revealed

Players love the Wordle challenge. (Image via Wordle)
Players love the Wordle challenge. (Image via Wordle)
Esha Singh
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Apr 05, 2022 08:00 AM IST
Feature

Wordle is a word-guessing game that has surpassed the popularity of most well-known word games in the online space. This five-letter word quiz is simple and straightforward enough for people to be able to fit it into their fast-paced life. At the same time, it does not fail to be charming and engaging.

How to play Wordle?

#Wordle280 4/6me: I’m going to bed I’ll do the wordle in the morning also me:⬜🟨⬜⬜⬜🟨⬜🟩⬜⬜🟩⬜🟩🟨⬜🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩 https://t.co/zMqpXXo2Qc

Players only get six chances to find the "word of the day", and one has to utilize these attempts wisely. To begin with, players can pick a random five-letter word of their choice and press "Enter." The game will prompt in case the word does not feature in its vocabulary list. Clues are provided through the entered words. The tiles under each letter change in color to either green, yellow or gray.

Wordle 289 4/6🟨⬜⬜⬜⬜🟨⬜🟩⬜🟨🟩🟩🟩⬜🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩

If the tile under a letter turns green, it means the letter is present in the answer word and is placed at the right position. If the tile turns yellow, it means that the letter is present in the answer word but at a different position. Gray denotes the absence of the letter from the word.

Depending on the clues acquired, players try to find the correct answer strategically through their guesses. However, in case you need a helping hand, we are here with hints and clues for the answer everyday.

Warning: This article contains hints for today's wordle.

Solution for Wordle #290 is related to a person's birth

Wordle 289 3/6⬛⬛⬛🟨⬛🟨⬛⬛⬛🟨🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩 https://t.co/kiAzo7eb9L

1) The word begins with the letter N.

2) The word contains a repeating letter.

3) The word ends with the letter L.

4) The word rhymes with the word "fatal."

5) The word is connected to a person's birth or birth time.

We are hopeful that our readers have already figured out today's word. If not, then continue reading to check the answer.

Wordle 289 5/6⬛⬛⬛🟨⬛⬛⬛🟩🟨🟨🟩🟨🟩⬛🟨🟩🟩🟩⬛🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩

The solution for April 5 is "natal." According to Merriam Webster, natal means "relating to or present at birth. Especially: associated with one's birth."

Players can use Wordle Unlimited to practice their game

One complaint that many players have is that they can only play one game of Wordle on its official website. This problem can be solved by playing an unlimited version of the game which is available online.

OwnceWordle unlimited.4/6⬛🟨⬛⬛⬛⬛⬛⬛🟩🟩⬛🟨🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩 Play now => wordleunlimited.org

Players can hop on to Wordle Unlimited and play as many games as they wish to.

Also Read Article Continues below

People can also invite friends and create online rooms to compete with each other in finding the words. The New York Times might claim copyright infringement soon because the name is very similar to the original, but you might as well enjoy playing the unlimited version until then.

Edited by Mohini Banerjee
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी