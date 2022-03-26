What is Wordle Unlimited? How to play the endless game with adjustable word length

If you are a Wordle enthusiast who is disappointed that you cannot play more than a single word per day, Wordle Unlimited offers a solution to your problems.

This version of the viral game lets you guess multiple words in a single day or even a single sitting. Players can even do this without worrying about ruining their precious daily streak in the original game.

How to play Wordle Unlimited

With the unlimited version, you can customize the game to your tastes (Image via Wordle Unlimited)

Wordle may have a few flaws despite its addictive nature. Wordle Unlimited is specifically designed to address these flaws and deliver an improved user experience.

However, the two versions' similarities in name and user interface may invite a legal crackdown from the New York Times since the company paid seven figures for the original game.

Wordle Unlimited has pretty much the same rules as Wordle. A player gets six tries to guess a word. The color of each letter indicates whether you're on the mark.

Green suggests that the letter is in the word and located in the right position. Yellow means the letter is in the word but in the wrong position. Meanwhile, gray means the letter isn't in the word.

However, unlike the original game, Wordle Unlimited allows users to play unlimited rounds each day. A new word appears immediately after you complete a round. It also boasts a level of customizability that allows you to essentially determine the difficulty level.

If you find the five-letter word-guessing game too easy, you can tailor the number of letters in the mystery word. You can start with four and go all the way to 11 if you feel like challenging yourself a little bit more.

To add another level of difficulty, the game lets users choose a factor called 'word weirdness.' The options are "less weird," "normal," and "more weird."

"Less weird" gives players more common words, "normal" includes both common and obscure words, while "more weird" is reserved for more obscure words.

The game also has a handy hint option that reveals one letter of the word regardless of whether that letter has already been guessed.

These features make the game a big hit among Wordle's ever-expanding fanbase.

However, this version's USP of unlimited words could turn some people off. A number of fans believe that this spin-off lacks the charm of the original game, where everyone had to guess the same word.

Fortunately, the creators took this feedback into consideration and developed a multiplayer version called Wardle.

With Wordle, you can invite your friends to guess the same word and preserve the competitive nature of the game. If you wish to turn up the heat, you can even set a custom word for the group to guess together.

With the unlimited spin-off's personalization tools, the possibilities are endless.

