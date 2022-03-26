What is the Wordle #280 answer for Saturday, March 26? Hints and solutions revealed

The success of Wordle has given birth to many different versions of the game.

In these variations, players can choose any theme they like, from mathematical equations to geographical positions. However, some aspects remain similar to Wordle, especially the number of attempts and the presence of "le" at the end of the title. Just look at examples like Nerdle, Heardle, Squabble, Worldle, etc.

Like in Wordle, players of these games start by guessing the first word, after which they are provided with color clues. Green denotes the correct letter in the correct place, yellow denotes the correct letter in the wrong place, and gray denotes the wrong letter not present in the answer.

However, none of these variations have been able to come close to the popularity of the original game, which has close to 30K players every day.

In addition to solving the game, players like to share their gameplay with friends. Many players who are unable to guess the word of the day come to the internet looking for clues. This is why we post hints for the solution every day.

Warning: Spoilers for today's solution ahead.

Solution for Wordle #280 contains the letter X

1) The word begins with the letter E

2) The word has Y as an acting vowel

3) The word contains the letter X

4) The word rhymes with the word "foxy."

The answer can be called a common word, but due to the presence of the letter X, it might be considered difficult to guess. So, did you figure out the answer? If not, make sure to keep reading for the solution.

The solution for March 26 is "epoxy."

Epoxy is a type of polymer found in sealants and adhesives. It is a versatile material that can be used in different ways. Epoxy clays are used to seal leaks, while epoxy gums are used to connect various amounts of pipe joints. The epoxy resin is also used to make jewelry.

BTS version of the Heardle

Yesterday, we talked about the BTS version of Wordle. Today, let's discuss the BTS version of Heardle.

First, let us explain what Heardle is. Heardle is an audio version of Wordle, where a small section of a song is played, and players have to guess where the tune is from. An additional section is unlocked with every wrong attempt until the player exhausts all of their six attempts.

BTS Heardle is based on the same concept, except for one condition. All of the songs in this version of the game are sung by the band, BTS.

The game is created by BTSCHARTDATA and is a favorite among the A.R.M.Y. The musical quiz updates with a new tune every day.

