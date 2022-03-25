What is the Wordle #279 answer for Friday, March 25? Hints and solutions revealed

Wordle took over social media at the turn of the year. The game tests a player's vocabulary with five-letter words. The words are usually easy and simple, but every now and then, fans are left scratching their heads trying to figure out the answer.

Wordle has now developed into a fierce competition among friends, who race to find a solution to the daily puzzles.

Many believe that starting the game with specific words like "adieu" or "glyph" can help narrow down right and wrong letters. However, knowing the letters does not guarantee a win. The same letters can be used to make a number of words, especially if the word has a repeating alphabet.

This is precisely why we post daily clues and hints for the solution.

Warning: Spoilers for today's solution ahead.

ahmir•quest• 5 letters only @questlove



Wordle 278 3/6



🟨 🟨🟨

🟩🟩 🟩

🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩 This particular round has proven to me that Wordle is 70% luck 20 % skill & 10% common senseWordle 278 3/6🟨🟨🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩 This particular round has proven to me that Wordle is 70% luck 20 % skill & 10% common senseWordle 278 3/6🟨⬛🟨🟨⬛⬛🟩🟩⬛🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩

The solution for Wordle #279 contains two vowels in it

The solution comes as:

The word begins with the letter D The word ends with the letter T The word has two vowels in it The word contains the letter P

You might have to think hard to guess today's word. If you have already found the answer, go ahead and check it in the game. However, if you want to be sure about the solution, keep reading.

The solution for March 25 is "Depot."

Depot is a term used to describe "a place for the storage of large quantities of equipment, food, or goods." It could also mean "a place where buses, trains, or other vehicles are housed and maintained and from which they are dispatched for service."

The word can be used in a sentence in the following ways:

We will have to give the depot a visit to find some affordable furniture. You will find the bus to the main city at the depot.

Ed Boon @noobde 🏻



Wordle 278 2/6



🟩🟨

🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩 Nice way to start my dayWordle 278 2/6🟩🟨🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩 Nice way to start my day 👍🏻Wordle 278 2/6⬜⬜⬜🟩🟨🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩

BTS: Wordle is perfect for K-pop fans

If you are a BTS fan who finds the normal Wordle too easy or boring, the BTS version of the game might be ideal for you.

This version is created by the user @btschartdata and can be accessed here.

Just like the original game, this version refreshes with a new word every day. Except here, the solution relates to one of the seven members of the boyband.

To begin, the player has to enter a five-letter word in the first row, and the tiles under the letter will change in color.

Letters that are not in the word will turn gray, while ones present in the word but are placed in the wrong position will turn yellow. The correct letter in the correct place will turn purple, the A.R.M.Y's favorite color.

Keep entering words according to the given clues to find the solution, or wait until you exhaust all your chances. The game will reveal the answer in the end.

