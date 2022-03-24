What is the Wordle #278 answer for Thursday, March 24? Hints and solutions revealed

Internet users have never fawned over a word quiz as much as they did on Wordle. The game started getting popular towards the end of December 2021, and by February 2022, it had shown up on almost every social media user's timeline.

The game had a loyal fan base from the day it was launched in October 2021 but only became popular after the "share" feature was added to it. Players were trying to find a way to share their gameplay with their friends online without spoiling it for others.

During that time, Twitter user Elizabeth (@irihapet) came up with a brilliant idea to create gameplay with the help of color box emojis. Mimicking the Wordle's theme, she used green, yellow and gray tiles to share how many attempts she made in search of a solution. Yes, she did it manually.

The idea struck a chord with the game's creator, Josh Wardle, who later added the feature to the game. This feature makes it easier for players to share their gameplay, intriguing friends and family.

At this point, around 30k people play Wordle daily, and new players keep joining in every day. We will make sure to post hints and clues for players who are new or not affluent in the game and need extra assistance.

Warning: Spoilers for today's solution ahead.

Solution for Wordle #278 rhymes with the word "nest"

1) The word begins with the letter C

2) The word contains only one vowel

3) The word contains the letter H

4) The word rhymes with "nest."

The above hints should have helped you narrow down the guesses, so go ahead and check if the word you have guessed is correct or not. Or, if you want to be a hundred percent sure about the answer, continue reading. The solution for March 24 is "chest."

The word has two popular meanings: "the front surface of a person's or animal's body between the neck and the stomach." With this meaning, the word will be used like: "He was hit on the chest by a metal bar."

The second meaning is "a large, strong box, typically made of wood and used for storage or transport," which can be used in a sentence like: "She kept all her clothes in a chest."

Wardle tested many different types of combinations before finalizing the 5-word grid. He explained in an interview that he used various combinations of word lengths and number of attempts and tested on his close ones.

The five-word combination in the six-attempt combination sat at the perfect spot, giving maximum satisfaction in solving the game.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar