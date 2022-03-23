What is the Wordle #277 answer for Wednesday, March 23? Hints and solution revealed

Wordle has surely come a long way since its public release in October 2021. The game had a player count of 90 during December, which has seen a massive jump to 30k daily players at this time. It even recorded a lofty 2 million player count in February.

The popularity and success of Wordle made the news portal, New York Times, acquire it for a seven-figure amount.

Players were not happy about the acquisition as they believed that the news website would make the game a paid feature, but Josh Wardle, the game's creator, made sure no new changes were made to it.

However, many still believe that NYT has added difficult words to the game, making them lose their winning streak. Like yesterday, many fans shared their frustration over the word "slosh," which was uncommon and difficult to guess.

We are here to help such players with daily hints and clues.

Warning: Spoilers for today's solution ahead.

The solution for Wordle #277 begins with the letter P

1) The word begins with the letter P

2) The word contains two vowels in it

3) The word contains the letter R

4) The word ends with the letter E.

We are hopeful that you will have already figured out the answer by now, but for those who need more assurance, the solution is in the next sentence. The solution for March 23 is "purge."

The word means to go through something thoroughly with the intent to get rid of what is undesirable or not needed.

For example, she purged her wardrobe and donated what she found. The sentence is trying to say that somebody went through their wardrobe and its contents to find things and items to donate.

Wordle's simplicity contributed to its success

The game has fairly simple rules that take only a few attempts to understand. Players are greeted with a 5x6 grid upon entering the website. The word must be written from left to right on each row until the answer is found. With each guess, the game provides players with clues in the form of colored tiles in the shade of green, yellow and gray.

Green means the letter is in the word and placed at the correct spot.

Yellow means the letter is in the word but placed at an incorrect spot.

Gray means the letter does not appear in the word.

Players must follow these clues to find the correct word. Some say starting the game with a different word is beneficial, while others believe using the same word gives a better chance of winning. Actually, the game's difficulty depends on the vocabulary of the person playing.

