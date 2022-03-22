What is the Wordle #276 answer for Tuesday, March 22? Hints and solution revealed

Over the years, social media has seen many trends go viral, but few have made an impact as profound as Wordle.

The online word game, which started as a personal project for American-based developer Josh Wardle, took over the internet in the first two months of 2022. Its popularity reached such great heights that The New York Times (NYT) decided to acquire it. The media company bought the game for a seven-figure price.

NYT had plans to make Wordle a paid feature in their games section, but Wardle was against the idea. The developer reportedly wanted to keep the game free of costs and ads for its fans.

Many players believe Wordle has become harder after getting acquired by NYT, but the news portal has clarified that they have not added any words to the game.

Every day, we post hints and clues for players who feel they need help solving the daily puzzles. However, it's always best to try solving them on your own first.

Warning: Spoilers for today's solution ahead.

The solution for Wordle #276 rhymes with the word "floss"

1) The word begins with the letter S

2) The word contains the letter L

3) The word ends with the letter H

4) The word rhymes with the word "floss."

We hope the above hints have helped you figure out the answer on your own. If you are still unsure about your guess and would like to be completely sure of your answer, then continue reading for the solution.

The solution for March 22 is "slosh." According to dictionary.cambridge.org, the word means "to move around noisily in the bottom of a container, or to cause liquid to move around in this way by making rough movements."

Here's how the word can be used in a sentence - "The water kept sloshing in the barrel the entire journey." This means the water inside the barrel kept moving and making sounds throughout the journey, possibly due to the turbulence caused by movements or a rough path.

New York Times only removed a few words

The New York Times did not add any new words to the original list created by Josh Wardle and his partner Palak Shah. However, it did remove a few words that might be vague or offensive to some players.

The current Wordle word list contains around 2300 words, which is enough to last for the next five years. NYT may need to add more words after that, but for now, players can continue to enjoy the game as is.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh