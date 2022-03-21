What is the Wordle #275 answer for Monday, March 21? Hints and solution revealed

Wordle was first introduced to social media users in January 2022, and just three months later, the game has taken over the internet. Players wait for a new quiz every day and share their journey online with their friends.

The game runs on very simple and basic rules. Players must put in five-letter words, and the game will provide them with clues. The clues indicate letter placements in the words, and players should follow those hints to guess the correct word. The game's difficulty depends upon the players' vocabulary, but sometimes, an uncommon word can confuse players around the world.

Warning: Spoilers for today's solution ahead.

Solution for Wordle #275 rhymes with the word "lair"

1) The word contains two vowels

2) One of the vowels in the word is the letter I

3) The word begins with the letter T

4) The word rhymes with the word "lair"

We are hopeful that all the above-mentioned hints have helped you to guess the answer. So, stop reading now and go check if your guess is right or wrong and come back to match it with our answer. If you want to know the answer right away, then keep reading. The solution for March 21 is "their."

According to Google dictionary, the meaning of "their" is "belonging to or associated with the people or things previously mentioned or easily identified."

The Wordle trend has started to decline

Wordle saw its peak during the first two months of 2022 when it hit a player count of close to 2 million. The game first started getting popular at the end of December 2021 and was highly searched during February after getting acquired by the New York Times. But as of March, Google Trends has shown a steady decline in daily searches for the word.

This does not mean the game is going anywhere anytime soon, as several players have made it a part of their daily lives, making sure to solve the quiz every day.

Edited by Shaheen Banu