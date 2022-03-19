What is the Wordle #273 answer for Saturday, March 19? Hints and solution revealed

Wordle is back with a new word for players to solve. The game refreshes to a new word every day at midnight, giving fans a 24-hour window to find the solution.

Some days the words are fairly easy to solve and take less than three tries, while on other days, players must hold their breath entering their sixth guess. This constant cycle of easy and hard words has made the game popular and addictive on social media.

We post hints and clues for players who do not wish to go on this anxious journey of guessing until the last attempt.

Warning: Spoilers for today's solution ahead.

ashwath @ashwathdotcom Haven’t done the Wordle in weeks bc my mom keeps sending hers like this Haven’t done the Wordle in weeks bc my mom keeps sending hers like this https://t.co/9Bv3KJ3L91

Solution for Wordle #273 has double letters in it

1) The word begins with the letter A

2) The word contains the letter L

3) The word ends with the letter W

4) The word contains double letters in it.

Some of you have probably guessed the word. For those still wondering, the answer will be available in the next sentence. The solution for March 19 is "allow."

According to vocabulary.com, the verb "allow" means to let someone do something. It can also mean to let something happen or not forbid/stop something from happening.

Lynda Carter @RealLyndaCarter



Wordle 271 5/6





🟨🟨🟩

🟨🟨🟨 🟩

🟨🟩🟨

🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩 Interesting...Wordle 271 5/6🟨🟨🟩🟨🟨🟨🟨🟩🟨🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩 Interesting... Wordle 271 5/6⬜⬜⬜⬜⬜⬜⬜🟨🟨🟩🟨🟨🟨⬜🟩🟨🟩🟨⬜⬜🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩

There is a Star Wars version of the game

The popularity of the game has resulted in numerous types of clones and versions. Just a day ago, we covered and discussed a Star Wars-based Wordle, which is gaining popularity among its fans.

The game has an extensive list of over 10k words, including names and words used in the franchise that can vary from basic words to droid names.

We would say this version of the game is one of the most challenging ones as it can contain alphabets, numbers, and symbols. The game comes with additional modes that can change the language to Aurebesh, making it even more difficult.

If Star Wars is not your thing, you can check out Squabble, which is another version of the word quiz.

Edited by Shaheen Banu