What is the Wordle #272 answer for Friday, March 18? Hints and solution revealed

The last few Wordle puzzles have been a rollercoaster ride, with both challenging and easy words. "Watch" feels like a simple word, but it caused many players to lose their streak due to the number of possibilities. Players ended up guessing similar sounding words like catch, latch, patch, hatch, and match.

Warning: Spoilers for today's solution ahead.

Colin Cowherd @ColinCowherd I can’t wait for Wordle in the morning. That’s what my life has been reduced to. I can’t wait for Wordle in the morning. That’s what my life has been reduced to.

Solution for Wordle #272 is a cooking process

1) The word contains three different vowels in it

2) The word contains the letter T in it

3) The word ends with the letter E

4) The word begins with the letter S

5) The word is a cooking process

Today's word should not be very hard to figure out. However, if you would like to be completely sure of the answer, keep reading. The solution for March 18 is, Saute.

According to Merriam-Webster.com, the meaning of Saute is to fry food (such as small pieces of meat or vegetables) in a small amount of fat.

Today's word was supposed to be "lynch"

According to the original list created by Josh Wardle, the word for today was supposed to be "lynch." However, a few words were removed from the list after the game was acquired by the New York Times.

"Lynch" was one of the words removed along with "agora," "pupal," "fibre," "slave," and "wench." According to NYT spokesperson Jordan Cohen, the news portal decided to remove words they felt were confusing or offensive. His statement read:

"We are updating the word list over time to remove obscure words to keep the puzzle accessible to more people, as well as insensitive or offensive words."

The decision makes sense if you think about the demographics and numbers of players Wordle has. NYT also made the game accessible to non-English speakers by launching it in local languages in different countries.

Edited by Siddharth Satish