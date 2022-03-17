What is the Wordle #271 answer for Thursday, March 17? Hints and solution revealed

Wordle provides a healthy brain tease to millions of players every day. While some like to solve it before starting their day in the morning, others like to solve it after they get off from work. Many even wait for the clock to strike at midnight to solve the game as soon as it refreshes with a new word.

Social media users also love sharing their scores and win streaks with their friends. This might be the reason for the rise in Google's reach for the puzzle's solution every day.

That's why we are posting hints and clues to help players guess the answer.

Warning: Spoilers for today's solution ahead.

Solution for Wordle #271 rhymes with the word "groovy"

1) The word contains the letter O

2) The word ends with the letter E

3) The word begins with the letter M

4) The word rhymes with the word "groovy."

We are hoping you would have already guessed the answer, but in case you need more assistance, the answer is written in the next line. The solution for the March 17 is the word "movie."

According to merriam-webster.com, a movie is "a recording of moving images that tells a story and that people watch on a screen or television."

The first Wordle solution was "cigar"

Wordle was released to the public in October 2021, but the first word that appeared in the game was "cigar" for June 19, 2021. Wardle initially made the game for his partner, Palak Shah, who is an avid crossword player. Slowly, more people started playing the game, which prompted Wardle to make the game public.

The game blew up during January 2022, when Twitter users started sharing their scores with friends online. The popularity of the game earned it enough fame that the New York Times acquired it for a seven-figure sum at the end of January, and the game moved to their website in February 2022.

The game recorded 3 million players around January, and NYT reported that around 20k people return to the website daily to solve the puzzle.

