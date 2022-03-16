Wordle Star Wars Edition: How to play, rules, and more about SWordle

SWordle is the latest addition to the sea of Wordle clones. The game is perfect for those who love to solve the word game created by Josh Wardle, and are also Star Wars fans.

Players have time and again shown their dissatisfaction with the limited number of games they can play in one day, turning to websites such as the Worldle Archive that provide multiple Wordle games per day.

This has prompted many coders to come up with their own versions of the game. We have already covered Nerdle, Heardle and Squabble, and how they are different from the original game.

🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩 this counts right? star war?Star Wordle #23 3/6🟨🟨🟨🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩 this counts right? star war?Star Wordle #23 3/6⬛🟨🟨⬛⬛⬛🟨🟩⬛🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩

SWordle solutions can contain numbers and symbols

SWordle was created by AurebeshFiles and has a word list of over 14k, with a mix of general and fandom-specific words from the franchise. The game is available on the the official website, and players can only play one game per day.

Just like Wordle, players have to start the game with a random five-letter word that's related to Star Wars and press "Enter." The tiles under each letter will change color to green, yellow or gray.

The game also has a colourblind mode, where yellow is replaced by blue and green is replaced by red.

Green/Red means the letter is in the word and placed at the correct spot.

Yellow/Blue means the letter is in the word but placed at an incorrect spot.

Gray means the letter does not appear in the word.

However, words in the Star Wars franchise, specifically droid names, can contain numbers and special characters like the dash(-) sign. Players have to keep that in mind while solving a SWordle.

Fans who are proud of their Aurebesh reading skills can turn on the "use Aurebesh characters" to play the game in that language. There is a "use plain characters" option for players who do not like the default font used in the game.

Unlike Wordle, the game provides players with a hint after three unsuccessful attempts. Additionally, those who aren't versed enough with the franchise's vocabulary can check the list of words used by the game through an icon on the top-left of the screen. Players can share their gameplay through the "Share" button that appears alongside their statistics.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee