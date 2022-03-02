Wordle Fortnite Edition: How to play, rules and all about the Battle Royale-based Squabble

Squabble has attracted attention for its Fortnite-style gameplay in the sea of Worldle clones. The game is a battle royale version of Wordle, where multiple players race to find a solution to the word quiz.

The game has come to the service of Fortnite players, who have been requesting that the game developers introduce a Fortnite version of Wordle into the game.

For anyone interested in the challenging version of Wordle, read on to find out more.

Rahul Ricky @rahulricky TIL about Squabble, a Wordle-a-like battle royale.



Solve the wordle to knock other players out; keep going until you're the last one standing. TIL about Squabble, a Wordle-a-like battle royale. Solve the wordle to knock other players out; keep going until you're the last one standing. https://t.co/joVAgBdPgI

Squabble is more challenging than Wordle

Before talking about Squabble, it is important to talk about the base game, Wordle.

Wordle is a free-to-play word game where the player gets six chances to guess a five-letter word. The game is updated once a day, giving players just one puzzle to solve in 24 hours.

To play the game, go to the NYT website and write a five-letter word of your choice. After writing the word, press "ENTER." The words will flip and be highlighted accordingly.

Green means the letter is placed at the correct spot in the word.

Yellow means the letter is in the word but has been placed incorrectly.

Gray means the letter does not appear in the word.

Keep following the clues to guess the correct word.

Squabble follows the same rules with a bit of a twist. To start the game, go to its website and select "Royale." You can also select "Blitz" for a short 5 player game. Then join a game or create your own.

There are additional rules in the word battle royale (Image via Squabble)

Each lobby has anywhere from six to a hundred players who play alongside you. Players are given a health bar of 100 seconds that acts as a timer to keep you on an edge.

Every time you guess a correct letter, time is added to your health bar, and finding the solution resets the board with a new word, it also adds all the remaining time to your health bar.

However, with every wrong answer, a few seconds are deducted from the bar. Players will also lose health if the opponent finds the solution before them.

The objective is to survive until the end to win the game.

After each game ends, players can check the top sixteen and watch a replay of the entire game to see the words others put in their grids. Another great thing about the game is that players can challenge their friends and play in the same lobby.

Just like Wordle, Squabble gives you the choice to share a spoiler-free version of your gameplay on Twitter and other social media accounts.

The game hasn't reached the popularity of Wordle but is slowly gaining fans who can't satiate their hunger for the word quiz.

