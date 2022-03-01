What is the Wordle #255 answer for Tuesday, March 1? Hints and solution revealed 

Wordle has put its players into a quandary with yet another difficult word. This has happened before with words like caulk, swill, and wrung.

Fans of the game assumed that the New York Times may have been adding in difficult words, but the news portal clarified that it hasn't made any changes to the game.

We provide readers with clues and answers to the word puzzle every day. However, we also advise you to try the game on your own. This article contains hints and the solution for March 1.

Warning: Spoilers for today's solution ahead.

The solution for Wordle #255 has a letter that repeats

1) The word starts with the letter R

2) The word ends with a vowel

3) The word has a repeating letter

4) The word rhymes with the word "Snoopy"

5) The word denotes a currency.

We hope a majority of readers have figured out the word already. The answer for March 1 is "Rupee."

According to Wikipedia, "Rupee is the common name for the currencies of India, Indonesia, the Maldives and many other South Asian countries."

The word was derived from Sanskrit and was one of the earliest currencies in the world. During The British Raj, a rupee was made with .917 fine silver and weighed around 11.66 grams. During that time, the currency was divided into different types. 16 annas, 64 paise, or 192 pies all made a rupee, respectively.

Beginner's guide to Wordle

If you have just found out about the game and want to join the fun, make sure to check out our detailed guide on Wordle.

Here are a few steps to get started:

Go to the NYT website, which will open the game page. Type in a five-letter word and press "ENTER." After this, the tiles under the letters will change color to either green, yellow, or gray.

Green means the letter is placed at the correct spot in the word.

Yellow means the letter is in the word but has been placed incorrectly.

Gray means the letter does not appear in the word.

Try finding the word of the day using these clues, until you exhaust all six chances. The game resets every day at midnight with a new word.

Edited by Siddharth Satish