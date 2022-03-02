What is the Wordle #256 answer for Wednesday, March 2? Hints and solution revealed 

Wordle left its players in confusion yesterday with the word "Rupee," which is relatively easy but not obvious. The word also had a repeat letter, making it even harder to guess. But the game has balanced it out with today's word, which is not just common but also frequently used.

The game is set on a premade list of 2,315 words and an algorithm that randomly chooses a new word from the list every day. However, the list does include some tricky words that pop up once in a while, which is why we are sharing clues every day.

So, if you have tried guessing today's word but want some help with it, continue reading, as this article contains hints for today's solution as well as the answer.

Warning: Spoilers for today's solution ahead.

The solution for Wordle #256 rhymes with the word "Tasty"

1) The word begins with the letter N

2) The word contains only one vowel

3) The word ends with a consonant

4) The word rhymes with "Tasty"

Most of you must have already figured out today's word, but if you want to be 100% certain of the answer, then keep reading. The answer for March 2 is "Nasty."

Nasty is used to describe something that is "very bad or unpleasant."

Wordle is not available on the app store

When the game went viral in January 2022, numerous people hopped on to the app store to download it. This resulted in a game with an identical name getting a sudden influx of downloads.

When the app's creator, Steven Cravotta, noticed that his game was getting confused with the trending game, he and Josh Wardle collaborated to donate $50,000 to Boost in Oakland, California, a charity providing tutoring to Oakland school children.

The viral game is only available on the internet browser on the NYT website. To play the game, click on the link that will redirect you to the game page. Then, write a five-letter word of your choice and press "ENTER." The tiles under the letters will change color to either green, yellow, or gray.

Green means the letter is placed at the correct spot in the word.

Yellow means the letter is in the word but has been placed incorrectly.

Gray means the letter does not appear in the word.

Make sure to write the correct word within the given six chances, or you'll have to try it the next day after the game resets with a new word.

Edited by Shaheen Banu