Disney X Star Wars: Release date, where to buy, products, and all about The Chandrila Collection

Disney just gave us all a sneak peak into its Star Wars merchandise, The Chandrila Tollection, on February 23, 2022. With the highly-anticipated opening of the Star Wars Galactic Starcruiser hotel getting closer, the establishment has decided to help you dress for this occasion.

Disney's Star Wars merchandise can be worn to the Star Wars Galactic Starcruiser hotel for a more immersive experience. Inspired by Halcyon Starcruiser in the franchise, the hotel is located in the Epcot Resort Area of the Walt Disney World Resort in Bay Lake, Florida, US.

More about Disney x Star Wars' Chandrila Collection

In exactly one week, on March 1, 2022, the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser hotel will officially open for guests. During this two-night experience, fans will be given a chance to experience the feeling of being transported to a galaxy far, far away from earth.

Disney Parks @DisneyParks Wondering what to wear during your Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser adventure? Search no further than The Chandrila Collection, a boutique located just off the Atrium of the Halcyon starcruiser. For more outfit inspirations that fit your style, visit spr.ly/6011KXW5T Wondering what to wear during your Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser adventure? Search no further than The Chandrila Collection, a boutique located just off the Atrium of the Halcyon starcruiser. For more outfit inspirations that fit your style, visit spr.ly/6011KXW5T ✨ https://t.co/mOINpBsQXs

During this time, fans can choose to wear Chandrila collection merchandise, which is offered by a boutique located at the Atrium of Halcyon. It will allow fans to indulge in the science-fiction and fantasy world with a whole line of furturistic garments inspired by iconic factions and characters from the Star Wars franchise.

Today, the label showcased some of the merchandise that will be on sale. The corporation aims to create an incredible journey and part of the experience will be dressing up as your personal choice of characters. The merchandise includes themed apparel, collectibles, and accessories.

One can also shop the merch online, which is exclusively available to guests with reservations for Starcruiser on the shopDisney website. Guests will also have a chance to physically buy the items on the ship itself. The collection retails at a price range of $16.99 to $149.99.

The boutique, located just off the the Atrium of Halcyon, will display a wide assortment of themed apparel, which includes, robes, tunics, dresses, and flight uniforms.

“As a passenger onboard the Halcyon starcruiser, you can become a Star Wars character of your own creation. Choose your backstory, your allegiances and – most important –choose an outfit that embodies your personal style,” reads Disney's description.

The Chandrila collection for Star Wars Galactic Starcruiser adventure (Image via Sportskeeda)

In addition to the ready-to-wear clothing, the collection also features Lekku-inspired headwear and statement jewelry to complete the look of the guest's Star Wars character. A collector item of personalized lightsaber hilt will also be available with a letter of the customers' choice inscribed on it, written in Aurebesh.

Collectible items/souvenirs from the ship will also be available to commemorate the adventurous journey, which includes journals, blackpacks, and mugs. The highlight for the collection is the trusted sidekick, Astromech Droid SK-62O. The collection includes several products dedicated to the droid and includes a pre-built SK droid remote control.

Fans can reserve their 2-night adventure here.

