What is the Wordle #274 answer for Sunday, March 20? Hints and solution revealed

Internet users were left in the split with Wordle solution #272 when the word of the day was "saute." Many players took to social media to share their frustration at the difficulty of the word but were relieved the next day. Yesterday's answer, "allow," was fairly common and easy to guess for many.

However, players might break some sweat trying to figure out today's answer. We post hints and clues for the answer every day, so you don't lose your winning streak, but make sure to first try the game on your own before looking at the hints and solutions.

Warning: Spoilers for today's solution ahead.

Solution for Wordle #274 contains a repeating letter

1) The word begins with the letter R

2) The word contains the letter E

3) The word contains a repeating letter

4) The word is connected to your Netflix subscriptions.

You can go to the game and try cracking it with the help of these hints and come back to check the answer.

If you would like to check the solution right now, continue reading. The solution for March 20 is "renew."

According to Merriam-Webster.com, the definition for renewing is "to make like new: restore to freshness, vigor, or perfection." It can also mean "to begin again or grant an extension of something."

One could say that Wordle has renewed people's enthusiasm for school spelling bees and word quizzes. The only difference here is that the answer is always five letters, and every player can win while competing with the whole world.

The New York Times revealed that around 20k people visit the gaming website every day. They also conveyed that the player count for the game reached close to two million in January 2022. The game has not lost its popularity since the beginning of the year, which is unlikely to fade soon.

