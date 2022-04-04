What is the Wordle #289 answer for Monday, April 4? Hints and solution revealed

Wordle players had yet another hard day yesterday when the solution for the game was "fewer." But more importantly, ever since the game fumbled on March 30, players have been getting two different answers. On March 20, the game showed two responses to different players. While some got "harry," many others got "stove."

The news portal later confirmed that they had removed "harry" from the list because the word could be offensive to many players. However, the few who got "harry" on March 20 have gotten a one-day delay in their game.

Professor Frink @felpetai



🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩



Why is my Wordle 287 1/6🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩Why is my #wordle on a time delay to everyone else? I’m on the words everyone had yesterday and have been all week … #Wordle287 or #Wordle286 who knows Wordle 287 1/6🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩Why is my #wordle on a time delay to everyone else? I’m on the words everyone had yesterday and have been all week … #Wordle287 or #Wordle286 who knows

This is ruining the game for numerous players sharing the issue on social media.

Currently, the quiz is challenging and exciting only for players who are getting new words in their game. This article follows the updated list and provides hints for the current answers.

Warning: This article contains hints for today's wordle.

The solution for Wordle #289 rhymes with the word "hall"

Here are some hints to help you figure out the answer before we give you the solution for the day:

1) The word begins with the letter S

2) The word contains only one vowel in it

3) The word contains the letter W in it

4) The word rhymes with the word hall.

These hints must have helped you find the answer already. If not, here is an additional clue, the answer is related to cold weather or winters. If you guess the word "shawl", then you are correct. The solution for April 4 is the word "shawl."

According to the Google dictionary, a shawl is "a piece of fabric worn by women over the shoulders or head or wrapped around a baby."

The word can be used in a sentence like this: She wrapped a thick shawl around her before buying the groceries.

Wordle was released in October 2021 and only recorded close to 100 daily players until November. But it saw a massive rise in its players base towards the end of December and early January, reaching close to 2 million daily visitors in the middle of February 2022.

The success of the game interested the news portal, The New York Times, which bought it by the beginning of February. The game was sold for a low seven-figure amount.

Initially, the players were afraid that the NYT would change the game and blamed the website for adding difficult words. However, a spokesperson from the company revealed that NYT had no intention of making massive changes to the game except to remove vague and offensive words.

Users believe that removing the word "harry" has resulted in the current glitch in the game and are expecting NYT to fix the website soon.

