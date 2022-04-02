What is the Wordle #287 answer for Saturday, April 2? Hints and solution revealed

Wordle is a word-guessing game that took over social media by storm in January 2022. It launched in October 2021 and recorded close to 2 million daily players in the middle of February 2022. The popularity of the game reached a level that the New York Times bought the game for a seven-figure amount.

Currently, the game records close to twenty thousand players every day. Players wait diligently for the game to refresh at midnight, with many even challenging their friends and racing to find the solution. Users love sharing their daily scores and game statistics on various social media platforms.

While the game only deals with five-letter words, that doesn't mean that the answers are easy to guess. This is why many take help from articles online to provide them with hints and clues for the solution.

Warning: This article contains hints for today's wordle.

The solution for Wordle #287 rhymes with the word "hope"

The clues to the word are:

The word begins with the letter T The word contains the letter R in it The word contains two vowels in it The word rhymes with the word "hope."

Hopefully, the aforementioned clues can help one to guess the answer. But if they haven't then keep reading forward for the solution. The solution for April 02 is "trope."

According to Merriam-Webster, there are 2 common meanings of the word:

a word or expression used in a figurative sense (FIGURE OF SPEECH) a common or overused theme or device (CLICHÉ).

The word can be used in sentences like:

The Salem Witch hunt was based completely on the baseless trope that women practicing science were evil.

"Saving for the future, saves you in the future," is one of the most useful tropes.

A common horror movie trope is that the promiscuous girl always dies first.

A big reason for Wordle's success is its simplicity and straightforward gameplay. The game doesn't come with any extra frills. Every time a new user visits the website, the page shows them the rules of the game.

To start, players have to enter a word randomly and press "Enter."

After pressing "Enter," the tiles under the letters change in color. The colors are either green, yellow or gray.

Green means the letter is in the word and placed at the correct spot.

Yellow means the letter is in the word but placed at an incorrect spot.

Gray means the letter does not appear in the word.

Players keep on guessing new words as per the given clues. The game ends once the solution has been resolved or all the attempts have been used.

