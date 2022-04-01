What is the Wordle #286 answer for Friday, April 1? Hints and solution revealed

Every day, Wordle players are surprised by a new variation of the game. Recently, a movie based rendition of the game has come in the spotlight, receiving love from cinephiles all around the world.

This version of the game is called "Framed" and, true to its name, the game shows the players frames from random movies. Players have to look at the frames and guess which movie the frame belongs to.

Mandy Kilpatrick @MandyKilpatric4

I got it on the third try, but I know this movie.



Framed #19

🟥 🟥 🟩



framed.wtf FRAMED is a movie themed Wordle type game, it is really fun!!I got it on the third try, but I know this movie.Framed #19🟥 🟥 🟩 FRAMED is a movie themed Wordle type game, it is really fun!! I got it on the third try, but I know this movie. 😆Framed #19🎥 🟥 🟥 🟩 ⬛ ⬛ ⬛framed.wtf

The game is extremely fun and people who find the original game difficult are enjoying this version.

Players are given six chances to guess the name of the movie and every wrong attempt unlocks a new frame from the slide to help them. The randomness of the frames adds a sense of challenge to the game. Players can share their game stats with their friends online on social media and compare scores.

This is the same with Wordle players who race to find the solution before their friends, in the form of friendly competition. While we would not advise you to cheat, we post hints for the game every day for anyone who needs a few additional clues to guess the solution.

Warning: This article contains hints for today's wordle.

The solution for Wordle #286 rhymes with the word "about"

1) The word begins with the letter S

2) The word contains the letter N

3) The word ends with the letter T

4) The word rhymes with "about."

Don't feel upset if you still haven't figured out the word, as today's answer is a fairly uncommon word. The word is related to the nose and the solution is given in the next sentence. The solution for April 1 is the word 'snout.'

According to Google dictionary, the definition of 'snout' is "the projecting nose and mouth of an animal, especially a mammal."

The word can be used in a sentence like this: The rescuers had to put a muzzle on the dog's snout due to its aggressive behavior.

ًًًًًSt. D. @ImmuneToHammers Anti wordle's antis A.I. automatically seems to give me simple words I cannot guess, because it's supposed to be about the complex words first. Can you make it dance like that, or do you get bad words out of it?! Anti wordle's antis A.I. automatically seems to give me simple words I cannot guess, because it's supposed to be about the complex words first. Can you make it dance like that, or do you get bad words out of it?! https://t.co/JOsXRg8SP9

The game has inspired many new versions and variations, ranging from sound to map. However, few rules remain the same across all versions. Most games give players a total of six chances to guess the answer, except for Anti-Wordle, where players can have unlimited chances. But with every wrong guess, the alphabets already used in previous guesses cannot be used again.The objective of this version is to avoid finding the word of the day for as long as they can, and waste as many attempts as possible. The number of attempts taken to find the word is the final score of the player.

Edited by Somava Das