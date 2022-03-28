How to play Antiwordle? Everything to know about the tricky Wordle spinoff

Wordle, the daily word-guessing game that captured the minds of many after it began a few months ago, still shows no signs of slowing down. But the world is that of creator Josh Wardle.

The New York Times' game has opened up and offers several appealing options for word-game enthusiasts. One of the most recent spinoffs to the viral game is Antiwordle.

The game's contradictory take is the opposite of the game that people have learned to play and love. While the original game is all about guessing the right word using letters in it, the new one is about trying not to guess the right word. Puzzled? We can explain.

Unlike Wordle, the aim of the game is to lose

This recent modification gives you many chances to not get the correct answer. Each step is a way to eliminate one more choice of wrong words. For this reason, the rules of the game are slightly different from what we've gotten used to.

Like the original game, you get a new word every day, but the difference is that you try to hold off from guessing that word. From the beginning, you start guessing a five-letter word. The basic rules dictate that a letter that isn't used in the word is turned gray and rendered unusable in that particular game.

A yellow tile would mean the letter in it is in the word but not placed in the right spot but must be used in the following term. Finally, the correct letter at the right place will turn red and will have to be used at the same place in the next guess.

biccies @bicciesx



Antiwordle #43

6 guesses



🟥

🟨 🟥

🟨 🟥 🟨

🟨🟨🟥🟨

🟨 🟥🟨🟨

🟥🟥🟥🟥🟥

antiwordle.com why is anti-wordle so much harder than wordle thoAntiwordle #436 guesses🟨🟨🟥🟨🟥🟨🟨🟥🟥🟥🟥🟥 why is anti-wordle so much harder than wordle tho Antiwordle #436 guesses⬛⬛🟥⬛⬛🟨⬛🟥⬛⬛🟨⬛🟥⬛🟨🟨🟨🟥🟨⬛🟨⬛🟥🟨🟨🟥🟥🟥🟥🟥 antiwordle.com

Unlike its predecessor, you get unlimited chances not to guess the word in the new word game. You can keep squaring off as long as you can make words from the remaining letters.

Once you end up at the right word, it tells you how many guesses you have lasted. The bigger the number of guesses, the higher the success.

In a slew of word games about winning and guessing the right word or words in the least amount of tries, the recent modification compels you to avoid the status quo — to not reach the destination quickly.

If you feel you have had enough of the daily word game and would like to try something trickier, this might just be the game.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar