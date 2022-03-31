'Framed' is the new variant of Wordle: How to play the movie version of the viral game with the help of film shots?

"Framed" is a new fun and talked-about rendition of Wordle, the viral word-guessing game that takes inspiration from crosswords and spelling bee. Wordle went public in October 2021, and not more than six months later, the game attracted more than 2 million players to its website.

The rage for the game has slowed down since then, but it has made itself a number of devoted followers who wait for a new word every day.

Many even look for hints online to save their winning streak, which is why we post clues for the answer daily.

The game has also inspired numerous copies and versions of itself. This article will discuss a new rising version of the game that is perfect for cinephiles.

Parker Davis @parkerhdavis



🟩

🟩 🟩

🟩🟨🟩🟩

🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩



----



Framed 20 1/6

Framed 20 1/6

Framed will test a player's movie knowledge

guillermo @willywayy

🟩



Framed #20 framed.wtf mejor wordle change my mind

Framed is a movie version of Wordle, where a player is shown a frame from a random movie to guess. The name of the movie is supposed to be entered into the empty bars provided under the picture frame. The bars have an auto-fill feature that assists players in writing the full name of the movie.

However, it will not provide any hints to the player on its own.

Every time a player makes a wrong guess, they are shown a new frame from the movie. If the player doesn't know the movie, then all they can do is guess the movie depending on what they see on the screen. Similar to Wordle, Framed provides six chances for a player to guess the right answer.

The real challenge of the game is related to the frames that are shown. The shots are randomly chosen, which means some of them can be vague and completely unhelpful in recognizing the movie.

Once the player fills in the right answer, the game shows them their game statistics that they can share on social media and a countdown timer for the next game. The game can be accessed here.

-h. @1hilaryem



Framed #20

🟩



Framed #20
🎥 🟩 ⬛ ⬛ ⬛ ⬛ ⬛
framed.wtf
I'm garbage at Wordle, but movies? I can do movies.

The game follows a concept close to Heardle

The game has close similarities to Heardle, which is a song-guessing version of Wordle. Players are given a short music note from a song to guess, and with every wrong guess, an additional section of the song gets unlocked. Like Wordle, players only get six chances to guess the track of the day. The game refreshes at midnight every day with a new tune.

While normal music lovers can play Heardle, BTS fans can test their knowledge of the band's music with the BTS version of Heardle. The game follows the rules of Heardle, with the condition that every song in the game is a track by BTS.

Now, after Framed joins the list of Wordle variants, we wonder what next will be inspired by it.

Edited by Shaheen Banu