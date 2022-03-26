Is Wordle not hard enough? Try these 5 difficult spinoffs including Kilordle, Absurdle, and Mathdle

Wordle has an alarmingly large number of people rushing to play the new word of the day right as the clock strikes 12 at midnight. But the high only lasts until you've solved the day's puzzle.

If you're among the few who can breeze through the hard mode in Wordle, these 5 high-difficulty Wordle spinoffs are perfect for you.

✰ thikkle bean ✰ @bby_nikks MJ Shallenberger 🇺🇸🙏🏻🇺🇦 @mjshally This whole "the NYT ruined Wordle!" thing is a great case study in confirmation bias. It also gives us some insight into human nature that helps explain how conspiracy theories work. This whole "the NYT ruined Wordle!" thing is a great case study in confirmation bias. It also gives us some insight into human nature that helps explain how conspiracy theories work. my hot take is that wordle isn't /that/ hard and the fact that is is somewhat challenging is what makes it engaging... it's not satisfying if u are immediately getting it every day twitter.com/mjshally/statu… my hot take is that wordle isn't /that/ hard and the fact that is is somewhat challenging is what makes it engaging... it's not satisfying if u are immediately getting it every day twitter.com/mjshally/statu…

5 Wordle spinoffs that up the ante by several notches

1) Quordle

Players get nine tries to solve four five-letter words (Image via Quordle)

Guessing just one five-letter Wordle might be easy, but how about four five-letter words at the same time? In Quordle, players get nine tries to solve four words simultaneously, with each guess being repeated across the fields.

The "monstrous game" was developed by a duo of friends, David Mah and Freddie Meyer, where the latter polished the code of Mah's original prototype.

2) Octordle

Octordle gives players 13 tries to guess eight five-letter words at once (Image via Octordle)

If you've mastered Quordle, then the next step is Octordle, which has double the words. This time, players need to solve eight five-letter words within 13 tries.

Though the premise itself sounds challenging, the most difficult part of this game is keeping track of all of the words, since they don't fit together on one screen.

3) Kilordle

Kilordle gives players 1005 chances to guess 1000 words simultaneously (Image via Kilordle)

The jump in difficulty from Octordle to Kilordle is enormous. Its creator, Jones, wrote in the game's description:

“Wordle is fun. How about a thousand of them at the same time? How does that feel?”

Kilordle truly delivers on its promise of 1000 unique words that need to be guessed simultaneously. Though this Wordle spinoff provides an equally matched number of chances to guess, Kilordle seems almost impossible to win.

ana @wxIIows NO I HAD JUST FINISHED KILORDLE WHICH IS 1000 WORDS AND IT REFRESHED NOOOOOOOO I HAD DONE A THOUSAND WORDS NO I HAD JUST FINISHED KILORDLE WHICH IS 1000 WORDS AND IT REFRESHED NOOOOOOOO I HAD DONE A THOUSAND WORDS

The upside of having so many words to guess is that it's much easier to get at least a few correct answers right off the bat. But the game could have you solving it for hours on end, which might just be heaven for certain Wordle addicts. You can track the number of words left to guess on the top right corner of your screen.

4) Absurdle

Users play against a computer that actively tries to avoid giving them the answer (Image via AlegriaJen1/Twitter)

Though Kilordle may seem like the hardest version of the word-guessing game yet, Absurdle, deemed the “adversarial version of Wordle” proves to be more frustrating for players.

Game developer qntm explains in the game description, saying:

""Adversarial" means that Absurdle is actively trying to avoid giving you the answer. With each guess, Absurdle reveals as little information as possible, changing the secret word if need be."

Playing against a computer, users need to “chase Absurdle into a corner” until there's only one possible word left. The best score in the game is guessing the secret word in four tries.

5) Mathdle

Mathdle requires players to guess mathematical equations, available in three modes of difficulty (Image via Mathdle)

If you're too tired of the English alphabet after these many variations of Wordle, Mathdle is your solution. This spinoff is entirely based off of numbers where players need to solve for the correct equation.

Mathdle ups the ante of Nerdle, which has similar gameplay, with its offering of a medium and a hard mode. The latter allows players to formulate longer equations with added rules.

Edited by Saman

LIVE POLL Q. Do you find the original Wordle hard? Yes No 0 votes so far