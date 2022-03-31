What is the Wordle #285 answer for Thursday, March 31? Hints and solution revealed

Wordle players were confused yesterday when different players came across different solutions. Some got "harry" while others got "stove." Something similar has happened before, but the answers were on two different websites, however yesterday both answers were shown on NYT's portal.

The game's success has made it one of the most talked-about word games in the world. Every day, thousands of players visit its website to try and solve the game. Many use it as a daily mental exercise while others use it to compete with friends. However, the fact remains that Josh Wardle's game has made a permanent space for itself in people's lives.

Players are very conscious of their winning streak, and many turn to the internet to find clues and hints when they are unable to find the answer on their own. This article will provide hints on how to solve today's question.

Solution for Wordle #285 rhymes with the word "holy"

1) The word begins with the letter L

2) The word contains the letter W in it

3) The word ends with the letter Y

4) The word rhymes with "holy."

Today's word might not be a part of your daily vocabulary, but it is not too unique either. If you are not sure about the answer then check it out in the next sentence. The solution for March 31 is "lowly."

According to Google dictionary, "lowly" means "low in status or importance."

It can be used in a sentence like this : They think a waiter's job is lowly, but we shouldn't judge someone by their work or profession.

Anti-Wordle is all about the wrong answers

This is an anti-version of the game for players who feel finding the right answer is difficult. Anti-Wordle is a game where players have to guess words that are anything but right.

The goal of this version of the game is to use up as many attempts as possible.

To try out the game, a user has to go to the website, antiwordle.com, where they need to type a word and press enter. After pressing enter, the tile under the letter will change color to gray, yellow, or red.

Gray signifies the absence of the letter in the world. Gray letters will turn dark and will be unavailable for the next guess.

Yellow signifies the presence of the letter in the word but at a different placement. Players will have to use the yellow letters once they are identified.

Red signifies the presence of the letter in the correct position. Red letters will have to be used in every word at the specific placement once they are identified.

The score is decided by the number of chances a player wastes before finding the right word.

Edited by Siddharth Satish