What is the Wordle #284 answer for Wednesday, March 30? Hints and solution revealed

Wordle began as a quick game for Josh Wardle and his partner, Palak Shah, which has become a daily challenge for thousands of people around the world. The game has also filled the shoes of being an inspiration for countless clones and versions of the game.

The game is fairly straightforward and follows simple rules. Upon entering the website, a player has to write a random five-letter word and press enter, after which the tiles under the letter change in color to either green, yellow or gray.

Green means the letter is in the word and placed at the correct spot.

Yellow means the letter is in the word but placed at an incorrect spot.

Gray means the letter does not appear in the word.

Players only get six chances to solve the game, and if someone is unable to do so, they have to wait for an entire day to try again with a new word. Which is why many opt to look at hints and clues online.

This article contains hints for today's wordle.

Solution for Wordle #284 is the name of a famous boy wizard

1) The word begins with the letter H

2) The word contains a repeating letter

3) The word contains only one vowel

4) The word is the name of a famous boy wizard.

The answer today is fairly common, but we expect players to break a sweat trying to solve it. Players rarely think of putting in a name, making it a difficult word. Hopefully, our readers have guessed the word by now, and if you have not, and continue reading for the answer. The solution for March 30 is "Harry."

The word is a popular name, but is mostly identified with the character Harry Potter from J.K. Rowling's novels of the same name. The series was a massive success and sold more than 500 million copies worldwide. It was also adapted into a successful movie series, with an upcoming movie releasing in April 2022.

The game was acquired by the New York Times in February 2022, for an undisclosed seven-figure amount. Players were upset about the acquisition as they believed that the news website would make Wordle a paid feature on their portal, which was in fact, the original plan. However, Josh Wardle felt a sense of responsibility for all the players in the world and decided to make sure that the game stayed unpaid and ad-free.

A spokesperson from NYT put out a statement that the news portal is not planning to make any changes to the game for a long time in the coming future.

Edited by Somava Das