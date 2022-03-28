What is the Wordle #282 answer for Monday, March 28? Hints and solution revealed

Wordle fans have been having a hard time solving the quiz over the past few days. The game threw words like "depot," "epoxy," and "nymph," confusing the players.

Many believe that the game became difficult after it was acquired by the New York Times in February 2022. However, the news portal has denied adding any words to the game.

They did remove a few words that seemed too vague or offensive to users. The game's creator Josh Wardle has programmed Wordle around a list of 2300 words, enough to last up to 5 more years. This allows gamers to enjoy the original game for 2027 before any new word gets added to the list.

Joel Harden @brianmpysher



Wordle 281 5/6





🟨

🟨🟩 🟨

🟩🟨

This weekend was very hard

Today's word comes as a break from all the difficult words popping up in the game recently, but that doesn't mean it will be easy to solve. We recently saw that sometimes a word as familiar as "watch" can confuse players and break their winning streaks.

This is why we post hints every day so that all our readers can continue winning the game.

Warning: Spoilers for today's solution ahead.

Solution for Wordle #282 is the opposite of lost

1) The word begins with the letter F

2) The word contains two vowels

3) The word contains the letter N

4) The meaning of the word is the opposite of lost.

The solution is a fairly common word, and we are positive most of you have already guessed the answer by now, but you can also check the answer in the following sentence. The solution for March 28 is "found."

The word is popularly known as the past tense and past participle of find. However, it can also denote the beginning of a structure or entity. Check out examples here:

1) She found the toy lying under the bed.

2) The city library was founded by the mayor twenty-five years ago.

3) She founded the school comic club last year.

Lynne LoveConquersAll @LynneDC3



🟨

🟩 🟨

🟨

🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩



Wow! Really making us think hard today!

While many complain about the game being hard, a small section of players think that Wordle is too easy. The developers on the internet have heard their side.

Currently, players can try their hand at some of the most complex versions of the game like Kilordle, Absurdle, Mathdle and other versions that are made to challenge their limits.

We have curated a list of five of the hardest versions of the game. Interested readers can check it out here.

