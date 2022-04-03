What is the Wordle #288 answer for Sunday, April 3? Hints and solution revealed

Wordle has become a habit for players who solve the game's puzzles daily without fail.

The New York Times-owned word game takes inspiration from the 90s game show called Lingo, which was a mix of bingo and crossword. Players are not given any hints before starting the game and must move forward with minimal assistance.

Wordle's simplicity is what makes it challenging. The five-letter solution can be unique and easy, such as "think," or common and difficult, such as "watch." It can also be unique and hard, like "caulk."

There is no particular formula to win the game. However, using words that don't have repeating alphabets is a good way to eliminate letters.

Unfortunately, this tactic doesn't work on solutions with double letters because the game doesn't provide any clues or hints for them. This is why words like "swill," "vivid," and "allow" proved to be difficult for the players.

In such a situation, many players choose to search for the solution online. This is why we make sure to post hints and clues for the solution every day.

The solution for Wordle #288 contains a repeating letter

1) The word contains the letter W in it

2) The word begins with the letter F

3) The word contains a repeating letter in it

4) The word ends with the letter R.

Today's answer may be hard for many players since it is rarely used in everyday conversation. The solution for April 3 is "fewer."

According to Merriam-Webster, fewer means "a smaller number of persons or things." The word can be used in a sentence like this:

Teacher shortages may remain a challenge for years as fewer students pursue the profession.

riles @rileeyelizabeth



🟨

🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩



i’m a god. Wordle 287 2/6🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩i’m a god. Wordle 287 2/6⬛🟨⬛⬛⬛🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩i’m a god.

After Wordle was acquired by the New York Times, players were worried about upcoming changes to the game. Fortunately, the game's creator, Josh Wardle, managed to convince the company to keep it in its original form.

The game is programmed on an algorithm that picks random words from a list of 2300+ words. The list is enough to keep it running for the next few years.

However, despite keeping Wordle in its original form, the NYT did make a few tweaks to the online phenomenon.

Alayna 🇨🇦🌻 @forever604 Wordle 286 1/6



🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩



Every since I had the word “harry” while others had “stove” my Wordle has been out of sync. I decided to try yesterday’s word that my mom had (I didn’t) to see what would happen for me today Wordle 286 1/6🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩Every since I had the word “harry” while others had “stove” my Wordle has been out of sync. I decided to try yesterday’s word that my mom had (I didn’t) to see what would happen for me today

According to a spokesperson for NYT, the company decided to remove words that they felt were vague or offensive. These changes caused a glitch in the game on March 30, 2022, when different players got two different words as the solution. Some got the word "harry" as the solution, while others got "stove."

It was later revealed that "harry" was removed from the list because the word was not only vague for players to guess but was also offensive to some. The term means "to persistently carry out attacks." This could be offensive considering the current Ukrainian-Russian conflict.

We can expect similar issues to crop up in the future.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh