What is the Wordle #294 answer for Saturday, April 9? Hints and solution revealed

Wordle is a word-guessing quiz created by American software engineer, Josh Wardle. Wardle created the game for his personal use but decided to make it public after it became popular among his friends and family.

The game went public in October 2021 and slowly became a favorite among small groups.

Around November, the game's website registered close to 90 players which skyrocketed to 200k by the end of December. Towards new year, the game was everywhere on social media, which made The New York Times interested in acquiring it.

By the end of January, the news portal had bought the game for a low seven-digit sum and added it to its game library.

Today, the game is played by thousands of players worldwide. Some even look for hints online to solve the puzzle. Here are hints to help solve today's puzzle.

Warning: This article contains spoilers for today's wordle.

The solution for Wordle #294 rhymes with the word "fair"

1) The word begins with the letter S

2) The word contains two vowels side by side to each other

3) The word contains the letter T

4) The word ends with the letter R

Today's word is another easy and common word. One can find it everywhere around us in our daily lives, but here is an additional hint. The word rhymes with the word "fair."

The solution for April 9 is the word "stair".

According to Merriam-Webster, stairs are "a series of steps or flights of steps for passing from one level to another —often used in plural but singular or plural in construction."

The word used in a sentence looks like this: She went up the stairs and brought down a big trunk to fill all the clothes in.

Evolution of the game from 2013

Wardle initially created a prototype for Wordle in 2013, inspired by the color-matching game "Mastermind."

This version allowed players to play an unlimited number of times and had an unfiltered wordlist of 13,000 words. The humongous list contained numerous difficult-to-recognize words that made it uninteresting.

Wardle then took assistance from his partner, Palak Shah, to filter the list and cut it down to some 2000 words. Wardle finished creating the prototype in 2014, but lost interest and abandoned the project.

Ruby Soleil-Raine @IronsparkSyris You may know him for his work on r/place and r/thebutton. His name is Josh Wardle and yes if that name is familiar it’s because he is also the guy who created Wordle You may know him for his work on r/place and r/thebutton. His name is Josh Wardle and yes if that name is familiar it’s because he is also the guy who created Wordle

Meanwhile, he created two viral social media projects called The Button and Place for Reddit in 2017. Three years later, when the pandemic put everyone under house arrest, Wardle and Shah started spending a lot of their time solving Spelling Bees and daily Crosswords on The New York Times Website. The couple got reminded of Wordle, and they started to work on it again. After a few tweaks, the game proved to be addictive and enjoyable enough to become a social media sensation.

