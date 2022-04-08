What is the Wordle #293 answer for Friday, April 8? Hints and solution revealed

Wordle is a web-based word game created by American software engineer and developer, Josh Wardle. The game was made public by Wardle during the pandemic in 2021. Not long after its public release, the game went viral and became immensely popular on social media.

The success of the game attracted The New York Times who boast of a thriving collection of word games. They acquired the game from Wardle in 2022. While the NYT wanted to place the game behind a paywall, the creator was against the idea. Wardle came to an agreement with them to keep the game free.

By the end of January, the game had migrated to the New York Times' website with all its features intact.

Currently, thousands of players hop on to the news website to play the game every day. Many even look for hints online to help find the solution. This is why we post hints for the solution daily.

Warning: This article contains hints for today's Wordle.

The solution for Wordle #293 rhymes with the word "fare"

The hints for the April 8 word are as follows:

1) The word begins with the letter S

2) The word contains the letter R in it

3) The word contains two vowels

4) The word rhymes with the word "fare."

Compared to yesterday's word "foray," today's word is fairly simple and commonly used. Here is one hint for readers who still haven't guessed the answer: the word can refer to arousing fear.

This should have helped in finding the solution, but if anyone wants to check it out, the answer is given in the next sentence.

mira or soemthing @justinnnn0407

This had me stressing



🟨🟨

🟨🟨🟩

🟩🟩🟩

🟩🟩🟩🟩

🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩 Wordle 292 X 6/6This had me stressing🟨🟨🟨🟨🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩 Wordle 292 X 6/6This had me stressing 😭⬛⬛⬛⬛⬛⬛⬛🟨🟨⬛⬛🟨🟨🟩⬛⬛🟩🟩🟩⬛⬛🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩 https://t.co/OuupsvoYio

The solution for March 8 is "scare." As a verb, it means to cause great fear or nervousness in someone. As a noun, it refers to a sudden attack of fright.

Ocean Cowboy 🤠 @JohnEThibeau



Wordle 291 4/6



🟨

🟨

🟩 🟩

🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩 28 days running!Wordle 291 4/6🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩 28 days running! Wordle 291 4/6⬛⬛🟨⬛⬛⬛🟨⬛⬛⬛🟩⬛⬛🟩⬛🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩

r/Place is another successful creation by Wardle

Reddit @Reddit We present to you... [drum roll, please!] the final r/place 2022 canvas. We present to you... [drum roll, please!] the final r/place 2022 canvas. https://t.co/NCOzmSHa98

Wardle had also created Place and The Button when working at Reddit.

r/Place went viral a few days ago. He first created the experiment five years ago in 2017, when it became a huge success. The current rendition was 5 times bigger than last time and ran from April 1 to April 5.

The goal behind the project is to bring different groups and subcultures together for massive fun artwork. Each participant is allowed to draw one single-pixel dot every five minutes, and has to work with numerous other creators to make a recognizable artwork.

Six million users from around the world took part in the challenge, placing 72 million dots in a total of five days.

