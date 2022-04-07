What is the Wordle #292 answer for Thursday, April 7? Hints and solution revealed

Wordle is a word-guessing game that went viral just a few months after its release. Created by Josh Wordle, it was bought by the New York Times (NYT) this year because of its lasting popularity.

NYT houses some of the best word games and crosswords that are played daily by thousands of people, and Wardle's game like a good fit. However, they planned to monetize it which went against the creator's intentions about his game. So, Wardle struck a deal with the NYT to keep the game unpaid and ad-free. It was officially acquired by NYT towards the end of January 2022.

Josh Wardle @powerlanguish @parsley72 It works as you'd expect, I think. Here are some guesses where the solution is CLOCK. @parsley72 It works as you'd expect, I think. Here are some guesses where the solution is CLOCK. https://t.co/gn0TWiFOyh

Initially, fans were not supportive of the move and accused the news portal of making the game difficult, but the rumors were baseless. A spokesperson explained that they had no plans to change the game and are still following Wardle's word list.

The only change made by NYT is that they removed certain offensive and vague words from the word list to make the game inclusive and safe for players all around the world.

The truth is the game can be difficult at times. Even the easiest of words can be complicated to guess when you have nothing to go by. So, we post clues and hints for the solution daily to relieve you of the pressure.

Warning: This article contains hints for today's Wordle.

Solution for Wordle #292 rhymes with the word "Moray"

PJF @pjfry512



🟨

🟩 🟨

🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩

🤙🏾



But you got it!



I struggled yesterday. Took me all 6 tries! 🥵 @MucciFlipFlop Wordle 291 3/6🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🤙🏾But you got it!I struggled yesterday. Took me all 6 tries! 🥵 @MucciFlipFlop Wordle 291 3/6⬛🟨⬛⬛⬛🟩⬛🟨⬛⬛🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🤙🏾But you got it!I struggled yesterday. Took me all 6 tries! 🥵

1) The word contains the letter F

2) Th word has two vowels

3) The word ends with the letter Y

4) The word contains the letter R

It is very understandable if our readers aren't able to guess the word even after reading the hints. Today's answer is a rather uncommon word. We reveal it just below.

The solution for April 7 is "foray."

According to Merriam Webster, the word can have two meanings:

1) A sudden or irregular invasion or attack for war or spoils.

2) An initial and often tentative attempt to do something in a new or different field or area of activity.

márielle @mariellelaaa

-

Wordle 291 4/6

🟩

🟩🟩 🟩

🟩🟩 🟩

🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩 Got today's Wordle in 4 tries!Wordle 291 4/6🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩 Got today's Wordle in 4 tries!-Wordle 291 4/6⬛⬛⬛⬛🟩🟩🟩⬛⬛🟩🟩🟩⬛⬛🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩

Wardle created the game for his partner, Palak Shah. She is the one who made the word bank currently in use. They perfected the game during the pandemic and Wardle added the 'share' feature which boosted the game's popularity to a degree that he might never have imagined. Currently, the game is played by close to 20k people online who wait for it to reload at midnight every day.

Edited by Mohini Banerjee