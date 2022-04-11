What is the Wordle #296 answer for Monday, April 11? Hints and solution revealed

Wordle won the internet and became a viral sensation in January 2021. The game was created by Josh Wardle, a software engineer from America. Wardle invented the game for his partner Palak Shah, who was an avid quiz player and loved solving crosswords and spelling bees.

The game's popularity reached such a height that close to 2 million users registered on its website in January. This made The New York Times Company buy the game for a seven-figure amount.

The news website also copyrighted the word "Wordle," and shut down a website with a similar name that archived all of its past quizzes. Currently, around 20k players try to solve the game daily, which is part of the game collection on the NYT.

The Solution for Wordle #296 is another word for a "group"

1) The word contains the letter Q in it.

2) The word begins with the letter S.

3) The word contains two vowels, placed side by side.

4) The word ends with the letter D.

The word is immensely popular on the internet and among gamers. It is a synonym for the word "group."

For readers who still haven't figured out the answer, the solution is in the next sentence. The solution for April 11 is the word "squad."

According to Merriam Webster, a squad can mean "a small organized group of military personnel" or "a small group engaged in a common effort or occupation." An example would be, "the cleaning squad usually arrives after regular business hours."

Tricia O'Connor @triciaoc4



🟨 🟩

🟨 🟩

🟨🟩 🟩

🟩 🟩

🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩 A bit of a struggle today. Wordle 292 5/6🟨🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩 A bit of a struggle today. Wordle 292 5/6🟨⬜⬜⬜🟩⬜🟨⬜⬜🟩⬜🟨🟩⬜🟩⬜⬜🟩⬜🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩

Famous versions of Wordle

shane @st4rforger theres so many wordle clones out there…people be playing bussyrdle theres so many wordle clones out there…people be playing bussyrdle 😂😂😂

Wordle's success has given rise to numerous amounts of clones and versions of the game. Some of the most popular versions are Nerdle, Heardle, Absurdle, and the newly added, Framed.

Nerdle is a mathematical version of the game, where players have to guess a complete mathematical equation. Thankfully, the equations used in the game are at an elementary level and are not very complicated.

Heardle is a musical version of the game, where players have to guess a song by hearing small sections of it. The game does not have a concept of tiles or colors, instead, with every wrong attempt, players get to hear an additional section from the song. The attempts are limited to six.

Absurdle is a twisted form of the original game. While it follows the same scheme as the original game, it does not begin with a designated solution. Instead, the game begins with over 2000 possible answers, and it keeps changing after every guess. Players have to narrow down the letters to a point where only one answer is possible. The game does not have any limitations on the number of attempts.

Framed is a movie version of the game, where players have to guess the movie of the day. Similar to Heardle, players here are given a frame from a movie to help guess the name. A new scene is unlocked after every failed attempt. Players get a total of six chances to guess the movie.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan