What is the Wordle #298 answer for Wednesday, April 13? Hints and solution revealed

Wordle is a popular word-guessing game that went viral towards the end of 2021. The game was created by American software engineer, Josh Wardle who created the prototype of the game in 2013. However, he did not pursue it any further then. In the meantime, he created successful projects like Place and Button while working for Reddit.

The developer was reminded of Wordle during the pandemic when he and his partner, Palak Shah, spent time together playing crosswords and other word games. They worked on it together to create the version of the game we know today.

Dr. Jennifer Cassidy @OxfordDiplomat Got Wordle in 90 seconds today. I’ve now become that person bragging about my wordle stats on Twitter. Excited for this new phase in my life. Got Wordle in 90 seconds today. I’ve now become that person bragging about my wordle stats on Twitter. Excited for this new phase in my life.

Wardle did not plan to publicize the game and treated it as a personal project until he witnessed its popularity among his peers. The game was made public in October 2021. It took only three months for Wordle to turn into a social media phenomemon and show up on everyone's social media feeds.

Currently, over 20k people play the game every day, and many of them look for clues to solve it. We post hints for the game every day to give you a helping hand when needed.

Warning: This article contains spoilers for today's Wordle.

The solution of Wordle #298 rhymes with the word "shrunk"

1) The word begins with the letter C

2) The word contains the letter H

3) The word contains only one vowel

4) The word ends with the letter K

The answer is a commonly used word and it rhymes with the word "shrunk."

If you are having trouble determining the answer or if you want to clarify the answer once before pressing the Enter button, you will find the answer below.

The solution for April 13 is the word "chunk."

According to Merriam Webster, a chunk is "a short thick piece or lump" of something like coal or wood. It can also mean "a large noteworthy quantity or part" of land or money. The word can be used in sentences in the following ways:

1) She bent down and picked up a chunk of coal to put into the fire.

2) They have a chunk of money stashed away in their ancestral home.

The New York Times acquired Wordle

Matthew Pinsent @matthewcpinsent Glances one down past the keeper and runs a single. Thinks about returning for two but as he has so often before decides against it. *raises bat to Wordle pavilion* Glances one down past the keeper and runs a single. Thinks about returning for two but as he has so often before decides against it. *raises bat to Wordle pavilion* https://t.co/G6lwLur0k8

After the game became popular, The New York Times Company decided to acquire it. Wardle went out of his way to make sure that the game remained free for players and he sold it to NYT on that condition. He posted a Tweet sharing the news with is fans and followers.

The game was sold for a low seven-figure sum by the end of January and became a part of the games section of the news website.

After the first few weeks of its acquisition, fans accused the NYT of adding difficult words to the game, but it was clarified that the company had made no such changes. They were still using the original word list created by Wardle and Shah, and had no intention of making the game tougher. However, they did remove certain offensive and obscure words from the word list to make the experience safer and more pleasant for people from all over the globe.

Edited by Mohini Banerjee