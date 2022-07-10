Fortnite: Is the Indiana Jones glider pay-to-win?

The Indiana Jones glider in Fortnite has a unique animation that may be considered pay-to-win by some players. The animation protects players and hides them for a second, which is enough to give them a huge advantage over their enemies.

There have been some Fortnite cosmetic items in the past that Epic Games had to change due to them being pay-to-win. At the moment, the Indiana Jones glider (Emergency Raft) is not been deemed pay-to-win by the developers. However, it will be interesting to see if Epic does something about it.

Pay-to-win or not, most players agree that the glider's animation looks fantastic. Hopefully, the Fortnite developer will be able to keep it in the game.

The Indiana Jones glider may give players a huge advantage

The Indiana Jones glider is a reference to the emergency raft used by the popular character in Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom. The raft saved Indiana Jones after a plane malfunction and saved him from a crash.

In the movie, Indiana Jones was on top of a raft as he's falling to the ground; this scene inspired the custom glider animation. However, many feel that they may have gone too far.

As you can see in the video above, the player is hidden behind the glider for a short period of time and the entire animation lasts one second. While this might not seem concerning to the casual player, every millisecond counts in competitive scenarios.

So to answer the question, yes, the Indiana Jones glider is pay-to-win. Pay-to-win cosmetics offer players an advantage over their enemies, and this item certainly fits the criteria.

Considering the above, we can expect Epic Games to disable the Indiana Jones glider in competitive playlists. There is a chance that the developer will completely disable the custom animation, which would be very unfortunate.

Back in Chapter 2 Season 2, Epic released the Dragacorn glider to the Item Shop. It was Deadpool's glider with a custom animation that gave players an advantage over their enemies.

After numerous complaints from the competitive community, the glider was removed from competitive playlists. Furthermore, players were provided with a free refund.

How to get the Indiana Jones glider in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3

Epic Games released the Indiana Jones challenges with the v21.20 update on Wednesday, June 6. Battle Pass owners can complete these challenges to unlock the popular movie character and many other cosmetic items, including the glider.

To obtain the Emergency Raft glider, players will have to do the following:

Collect the Durrrburger Relic from The Temple and The Ruins in a single match

Damage opponents while riding in or standing on a vehicle

Search chests at Shifty Shafts

Use the Grapple Glove to swing off trees

After completion, new challenges will appear, and one of them will require players to finish in the Top 5 in a match. However, these have to be done only once to unlock the new glider.

If you do not own the Chapter 3 Season 3 Battle Pass, but want the new glider, the best option for you would be to subscribe to Fortnite Crew. The July pack rewards subscribers with an amazing skin, Battle Pass, 1,000 V-Bucks, and access to Fortnite: Save the World!

