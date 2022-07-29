Fortnite: How to obtain Wolverine Zero skin

Wolverine Zero is coming to Fortnite Battle Royale very soon! Epic Games has decrypted the game files for this skin, revealing the popular Marvel character that will be released in August.

This will be the second Wolverine skin in the popular video game. The first one was released in October 2020, and players can no longer obtain it as it was a Battle Pass skin.

The Wolverine Zero skin is coming to Fortnite as part of the Fortnite Crew subscription service. It will be another exclusive skin that players can only acquire for one month. After that, the skin will no longer be obtainable.

In this article, we will explain how to get the Wolverine Zero skin in Fortnite Battle Royale and look at the previous skins of the same character.

Wolverine Zero will not be obtainable with V-Bucks

Many Fortnite players own a lot of V-Bucks, the premium in-game currency. This currency is used primarily to purchase cosmetic items from the Item Shop. However, the upcoming Wolverine skin will not be purchasable with this currency.

Epic Games has decided to make the Wolverine Zero a Fortnite Crew skin, which means that players will have to pay $11.99 for it. Please keep in mind that prices may vary in different regions, but it should be the equivalent of 12 U.S. Dollars.

To obtain the Wolverine Zero skin, players will have to subscribe to the Fortnite Crew. This monthly-subscription service can be purchased with real money, not V-Bucks, giving players many different benefits.

Besides the exclusive Marvel characters, anyone who owns the Crew subscription will get 1,000 V-Bucks, Chapter 3 Season 3 Battle Pass, and a few more other things.

Here are all the cosmetic items that will be included in the Fortnite Crew August 2022 pack:

Wolverine Zero outfit

Muramasa Blade back bling

Mursamasa Blade harvesting tool

Best fight you ever had loading screen

Epic Games usually adds even more cosmetic items to these packs throughout the month, so you can expect the August 2022 pack to also have more items.

Previous Wolverine skins

Wolverine was first released to Fortnite Battle Royale in Chapter 2 Season 4 Battle Pass. This was a season that included all Marvel-themed cosmetic items, and Wolverine was the "secret" skin that had to be unlocked by completing challenges.

The popular character has six different styles in the game at the moment:

Default

Classic Wolverine (unlocked by completing 10 challenges)

Logan (unlocked by completing 60 weekly challenges)

Silver Foil (unlocked by reaching Level 140 in the season)

Gold Foil (unlocked by reaching Level 180 in the season)

Holo Foil (unlocked by reaching Level 220 in the season)

Aside from the exclusive outfit, Wolverine was also the boss roaming Weeping Woods. His attacks were hard to defend against, which made him one of the most challenging bosses to beat in the history of the popular video game.

Furthermore, the character dropped Wolverine's Claws when eliminated. It was a Mythic weapon/ability that dealt damage to both players and structures. It also included special animations that allowed players to get the claws on their favorite skin.

The upcoming Wolverine skin looks fantastic, but one has to wonder if this means that Epic Games will release another Marvel season.

