10 best free video games in 2022

There are many free video games available for download on every gaming platform in 2022. From a PC to a mobile phone, players from all around the world can enjoy some popular titles without having to purchase them.

While paid video games usually cost $60 and offer a lot of content, some of them are simply underwhelming. Many AAA games have failed in recent years and have caused distrust between game developers and gamers. This is why some gamers simply stick to free-to-play titles that offer them enough content, more fun, and less headaches.

In this article, we will list the 10 best free video games players can download and try out. All of these titles are developed by big-name companies and some of them even have millions of concurrent players.

10 free video games that have gained millions of players across the globe

1) Fortnite

Fortnite is one of the best video games of all time (Image via Epic Games)

Fortnite was released in September 2017 and has established itself as one of the best video games of all time. It is completely free, but players can purchase cosmetic items that give them no competitive advantage.

Almost five years after its release, the video game still gets millions of concurrent players, making it one of the most popular titles at the moment.

The point of Fortnite is to survive as long as possible and be the last person standing. What separates it from other battle royale games is the building mechanics as players can build different structures, such as walls, cones, floors, and more.

The free video game is available on PCs, gaming consoles, and mobile phones. Unfortunately, downloading the game on mobile phones is not an easy task, but you can check out our Fortnite download guide for simple instructions.

Platforms: PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, Android, iOS.

2) Apex Legends

Apex Legends is another successful battle royale on the list. While Fortnite has its unique mechanics that make it popular, Apex Legends is arguably the most entertaining first-person battle royale game.

Choosing the perfect hero (legend) is key to success, and if you master one of them, there is no doubt you will be ranked high in every single game.

Like Fortnite, Apex Legends is all about survival and being the last player standing. While the video game doesn't have building mechanics, each legend has its own unique traits and abilities, which sets the game apart.

If players need a fun and relaxing shooter game that requires them to survive as long as possible, Apex Legends might be the best choice.

Platforms: PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, Android, iOS.

3) Call of Duty: Warzone

The third and last battle royale game on this list, Call of Duty: Warzone is a free video game that is perfect for those who love realistic first-person shooters.

It's another title that requires players to survive all the way until the end in order to win. They drop out of a plane and choose a landing spot on a huge map where they can pick up weapons and go to battle to survive.

While it's not as popular as the previous two games on the list, it still has an active community and gets new updates from time to time. Warzone is perfect for those who love realistic gameplay as Fortnite and Apex Legends cannot offer it.

Platforms: PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S.

4) SMITE

SMITE is a MOBA that is available on consoles and PCs (Image via Titan Forge Games)

SMITE is a multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) video game that can be played on both gaming consoles and PCs. It works surprisingly well on consoles and isn't complicated to play.

The free video game has many different modes, but Conquest is the most popular. It requires players to advance to the enemy base and destroy it. They face many different obstacles along the way, including creatures and defense towers.

SMITE is perfect for those who love mythology as its main characters are gods from different pantheons, including Greek, Chinese, and Egyptian gods.

Besides casual game modes, players who are extremely skilled can compete in tournaments that have prize pools of over a million dollars.

Platforms: PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch.

5) World of Tanks

As its name indicates, World of Tanks is all about powerful combat vehicles. The focus of the game is on player-versus-player combat and it's available on numerous gaming devices, including mobile phones.

The free video game has several game modes, but the main objective is mostly the elimination of the opposing tanks. Furthermore, players can also play the game mode where they capture enemy bases.

World of Tanks has been out for more than 10 years and has attracted millions of players. Unfortunately, it is built on a freemium business model, which may not be perfect for many players. The video game is free, but if you spend money on it, you may gain a huge advantage over your opponents.

Platforms: PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox 360, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Android, iOS, macOS.

6) Hearthstone

Hearthstone is one of the most entertaining free video games (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Hearthstone is one of the best and most relaxing free video games. If you like collectible card games, you should definitely give Hearthstone a try and see how you like it.

This is a turn-based game in which two players face off against each other. There are different types of cards, such as minions, spells, and heroes, and combining them is key to success. Players have to be careful with their resource (Mana) management and give their best to outplay their opponents.

Unfortunately, the free video game is only available on PCs and mobile phones. It is not available on gaming consoles and considering that it's been out for more than eight years, it is unlikely that it will receive a console port.

Hearthstone contains a lot of elements from the lore of the Warcraft series, which is what made it very popular among World of Warcraft players.

Platforms: PC, iOS, Android, macOS.

7) Destiny 2

Bungie has released a free version of Destiny 2 that gamers all around the world can enjoy. While you can purchase the video game, you should definitely download the free version first and check what it brings and if you like it.

Destiny 2 is a first-person shooter that has elements of role-playing and massively multiplayer online games. It's an open-world game and players can freely explore the in-game world to find new fights and obtain loot.

The free version of Destiny 2 has a lot of content, including PvE and PvP combat. Players also have access to all the planets and even DLC areas.

Platforms: PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Google Stadia.

8) Valorant

Valorant is a free video game, but it may not be the right game for everyone (Image via Riot Games)

Valorant is another fantastic free video game that players can download in 2022. Unfortunately, its target audience is quite specific as it's a competitive first-person shooter.

This is a team-based game and players are placed on either an attacking or defending team at the start of each round. Players can earn money while completing objectives and buy better weapons with it. Furthermore, each character has its own unique abilities and spells.

If you like tactical shooters or you're a fan of Counter-Strike, you should check out Valorant and see if you can beat the competition.

The free video game is currently only available on PCs. However, there have been some leaks that indicate that Riot Games may release its console port!

Platforms: PC.

9) Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact is probably the most relaxing and the most beautiful free video game that is currently available for download. It features anime-style graphics and an open world that players can explore.

It is a role-playing action video game that combines open-world exploration and combat with both weapons and magic. It is available on multiple platforms, which makes it a perfect choice to play, whether you are at home or on the go.

Genshin Impact is another video game whose monetization system has been criticized. However, you should try it out and see if it works for you.

Platforms: PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Android, iOS.

10) Dota 2

Dota 2 is the most popular MOBA game and it's a free-to-play title (Image via Valve)

Dota 2 is the most popular MOBA video game. It has been out for almost a decade and has gained a huge following in this period. Many gamers consider it to be one of the greatest video games of all time, so you should give it a try.

It revolves around attacking and defending ancients (bases). Each team has an ancient and has to protect it from their enemies. While the premise may not sound very fun, the game definitely is!

Unfortunately, Dota 2 is only available on PCs at the moment. The gameplay is quite complex, which is why it may not have a console port in the near future.

While the free video game has a steep learning curve, its gameplay is amazing and rewarding. Furthermore, most skilled players have a chance to compete in Dota 2 tournaments and earn a lot of money.

Platforms: PC.

