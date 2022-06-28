"How did you win?" - Mizkif interviews Tectone, the winner of the $100,000 OTK SMITE tournament

Team Tectone won the $100,000 OTK Smite Invitational Tournament after edging out Team Dave in the grand finale. After their sensational performance, Mizkif interviewed the leader to learn about his winning strategy.

"I'm confused. You didn't have any League of Legends players on your team or anything. How did you beat Dave's team, cuz I was told that you can't do that unless you have professionals or something like that. How did you win?"

Apart from the Canadian, Team Tectone included other gamers such as Strippin, MrLawlman1, SukiSekine and Buffpup. They topped their group with a clean sweep of 3/3 wins.

Tectone reveals the team's winning strategy to Mizkif

The OTK SMITE Invitation tournament included a total of eight teams, who were divided into two groups, namely 'Group A' and 'Group B'. The Canadian's team topped their group winning 100% of their matches against the rest of the teams (Team Emiru, Team Sennyk4 and Team Jerma) and eventually pipped Team Dave, 2-0 in the final.

The entire tournament was a smashing success as over 50k live viewers tuned in to watch the invitational. Even though many of the players that participated were making their competitive debuts, the standard of the competition did not stop with non-stop action.

(Timestamp: 07:49:55)

In a recent interview on stream, he also revealed his secret to winning or producing peak performances. Speaking to Mizkif, the leader of Team Tectone said:

"I was cool as a cucumber for the first five games but when Dave's team beat my a** middle lane, I was ready to give up, I was ready to throw the towel and they were like it's cool just relax... And that's why I play with my friends, cuz I'm the happiest and when I'm happy I play the f***ing best dude. That s*** was awesome..."

Mizkzif then went on to ask him how the they had managed to win despite not having elite-level players in the team. Tectone comically replied that he wasn't sure how his team beat a roster full of professionals apart from following the instructions that their coach (Nika) provided. He added:

"uh, I don't know man...I just pressed (the) buttons bro...You pick the characters that your coach tells you...Just listen to your coach and then actually play the game."

Upon being asked whether their coach was a big influence on their team, the Canadian replied:

"Yeah, dude, yeah Nika helped a lot, as well as Cyclone and Solo or Troll."

Fans react to Tectone's sensational win of the OTK SMITE Invitational

Fans, by and large, expressed their appreciation towards the team and their efforts to win the tournament. Most of the comments were of support and praise. Here's what they had to say about the win:

The general consensus within the gaming community is that whenever a small group of streamers win a large amount of prize money, they value it more. The same seems to be the case for Tectone's team.

The Canadian presently has over 700K followers on his Twitch account where he uploads regularly.

