“I want to say Ludwig” - Twitch streamer Emiru talks about a waitress naming her favorite OTK member

Twitch streamer Emily "Emiru" shed some light on a recent interaction she had with a waitress who named her favorite OTK (One True King) member.

The cosplayer went out for dinner with other Twitch streamers while donning the official OTK merch. The waitress at the eatery instantly recognized Emily's special attire and expressed a profound liking for it.

The streamer was then taken aback after hearing that YouTube Gaming streamer Ludwig was the waitress' favorite OTK member:

"OTK? Um, I want to say Ludwig but like, I'm not sure."

Emiru talks about the incident at the restaurant

The League of Legends streamer decided to dress up as Neeko during her recent broadcast. Before starting to play some games, Emily talked about the previous night and mentioned that she, along with Lacari and Dave, went out for dinner.

While they were at the restaurant, a waitress over there was delighted to see the 24-year-old gamer wearing the OTK merch:

"I was wearing my OTK merch and the waitress, when she came over, she was like, 'Oh my god, is that OTK merch?' and then she was like, 'Oh my god, a girl after my heart,' and I was like, 'Oh! Thank you!'"

Emiru was puzzled after noticing how the waitress failed to recognize her as a prominent member of the streamer organization:

"And she like, looked at me and there was just like no sign of recognition and she walked away. I was talking to Dave and I was like, 'Does she not like know that I'm on OTK? Like, what the heck was that?'"

Timestamp: 00:35:41

The situation intrigued Emiru and Dave's curiosity and both began speculating that the waitress might watch some of the more popular streamers like Asmongold and JSchlatt:

"And so, me and Dave were really curious so Dave went up to talk to her and he was like, 'So, who do you watch in OTK?' and you're not going to f***ing believe what she said. We were discussing and we were like maybe she just watches like Asmon or Schlatt or something."

The conversation soon came to a close when the Austin, Texas native stated that the waitress guessed the two male streamers were Mizkif viewers while Emiru was a Ludwig viewer.

Fans react to the streamer's conversation

The streamer's clip was one of the top posts on the subreddit r/LiveStreamFail and fans did not miss the opportunity to post some witty and hilarious comments.

Some Redditors provided a more serious response.

Emily began streaming on Twitch back in 2016, and her popularity rose to a new height after she joined One True King at the onset of this year. She currently has 951k followers and gets an average viewership of more than 11k fans per stream.

