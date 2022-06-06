Watch: Emiru reveals the kinds of messages Riot Games developers get from League of Legends players

Twitch streamer Emily "Emiru" got on a call with EsfandTV during a recent stream and spoke about a previous conversation she had with Riot Games Lead Champion Designer, August. She went on to reveal the kinds of messages the developers of League of Legends receive from players.

Emily recalled a conversation with August "August" Browning, who has developed and designed iconic LoL champions like Jhin, Vi, Jinx, Senna, and the most recent champion, Bel'Veth. While he was on a call with the Twitch streamer, he mentioned a bizarre message from a fan talking about the League of Legends champion, Senna.

Emiru hosted a five-hour-long stream earlier today and played a variety of games. During the latter half of her broadcast, the Twitch streamer got on a voice call with EsfandTV and played League of Legends.

As the game was loading, the One True King (OTK) member recalled a previous conversation she had with August and talked about some of the messages the latter regularly gets from the game's playerbase. She mentioned:

"I mean, he (August) gets all kinds of, all kinds of crazy messages from League players. Like, Riot devs get really interesting messages."

She continued by revealing one particular message that a player sent August:

"No, no, like, one time I remember talking to August like six months ago, and he was like, 'Hi, Emily! I just got this DM from someone said... who said I hope you name your first daughter Senna, so that I can destroy her.'"

Emiru did not want to reiterate the exact words the player used as she deemed it to be offensive. However, she hinted at what the player actually said:

"That's not what they said. They didn't say destroy her, you can just guess what he said. But it was like really bad, and I was like, 'Oh! That's cool, August. I'm sorry to hear that.'"

(Timestamp: 04:58:20)

Emily then said:

"Yeah, and he gets that type of stuff regularly. Just for making champs in a video game."

EsfandTV was unfazed and replied by saying:

"That's it?"

When questioned about his apathetic response, Esfand elaborated:

"Like, that's all they say? Because I've heard things so much worse."

The League of Legends match then loaded up, and the streamer duo continued their conversation while playing the game.

Fans react to the conversation between Emiru and Esfand

Several fans reacted to the streamer's account of the Riot Games developer receiving messages from fans. Some Redditors criticized August's champion designs.

Fans provide their takes on August's champion design (Image via r/LivestreamFail)

Emiru is a well-known content creator whose popularity skyrocketed after she joined OTK earlier this year. She currently has more than 940k followers and has played and streamed League of Legends for 1,873 hours on Twitch.

