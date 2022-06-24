5 most popular Battle Royale games as of 2022

One of the most successful game genres is Battle Royale, which is currently taking the gaming industry by storm. In these games, a set of players enter a relatively small open map and vie for the title of the last one standing.

While various games take different approaches to general gameplay, the primary elements include eliminating other players and staying inside a shrinking playable area.

Battle Royale first originated as a mod for the game ARMA 2 in 2009. This later evolved into a stand-alone game of its own, and its popularity revolutionised the gaming genre.

As of 2022, there are hundreds of Battle Royale games that are accessible to fans of the genre. Here, then, are the five most popular Battle Royale games on the market in 2022.

Note: This article reflects the writer's opinion.

These Battle Royale games are setting the course in 2022

1) Apex Legends

Possibly the most popular battle royale game around, Apex Legends was developed by Respawn Entertainment and released in 2019 to a great reception.

During a time when the genre of gaming was mainly filled with point and shoot entries, Apex delivered with its quick movements, close-quarter gun fights and excellent characters.

As of writing, Apex Legends has 21 different characters to choose from, each sporting unique passive and active abilities along with some rich backstory. Some characters were even tied back to Respawn’s previous franchise, Titanfall (the two games are set in the same universe).

Along with its assortment of guns, lifted straight from Titanfall, Apex’s ping system made it stand out during launch. With a single button, players can communicate important information such as marking locations and weapons, alerting everybody of danger nearby, as well as suggesting directions. This made the chat feature nearly obsolete.

2) Fortnite

The second video game to grace the battle royale genre, while also being the first to officially adopt the model into its gameplay, Fortnite didn’t start its life as a PvP game. Upon the game's launch in 2017, it was titled Fortnite: Save the World, a co-op multiplayer tower defence game, where players fought off zombie-like creatures.

Seeing the success of the first battle royale game, Epic Games quickly adopted the formula and released a new mode titled Fortnite Battle Royale. Retaining its artstyle and building elements, the game suite successfully delivered a great battle royale experience.

Since then, Fortnite has grown a lot in popularity, with a dedicated fanbase as well as many licensed IPs appearing in it.

3) Call of Duty: Warzone

Warzone is the official name for the franchise's battle royale game. It is available as a standalone free-to-play game as well as a bundle along with the recent Call of Duty: Modern Warfare.

First released in March 2022, this was the second iteration of Call of Duty’s attempt at this genre, with the first one being Blackout.

Of all the games on this list, Warzone is possibly the most graphically advanced release, with realistic arenas, weapon effects, and gunplay. Boasting different maps based on locations from previous and upcoming games, Warzone allows a total of 150 players to duke it out in a single match.

The game also features a unique retry system, wherein being killed once sends a player to a gulag. Here, they can face off against another recently killed player to determine who gets a second chance. The winner of the duel gets sent back to the game map with starter equipment, while the loser is eliminated.

4) PUBG: Battlegrounds

PUBG: Battlegrounds is a sublime game based on a Japanese movie known as Battle Royale. Designed by Brendan Greene, responsible for the original mod in Arma 2, PUBG was first launched in December 2017 and made some big waves.

The game saw a multitude of players being randomly dropped on an island with just a handful of survival equipment. They were tasked to fight to the death till only one was left standing.

Picking up weapons, armor and even vehicles if necessary, players have to make sure to stay inside the storm and eliminate others to increase their chances of survival.

The game can be played in first or third-person mode, and as of January 2022, it is free-to-play across all platforms. Despite giving rise to many other games that replicated its formula, PUBG still has a strong user count of more than five hundred thousand online players at a time.

5) Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodhunt

Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodhunt is a little different from the rest of the games on this list as it not only utilises guns, but melee weapons and vampiric powers as well. Players can take on the role of a vampire from a selection of six classes to battle other vampires and NPCs in this Battle Royale.

Taking place in Prague, this game is set in the World of Darkness universe where the rest of the Vampire: The Masquerade games take place. As an explanation for why a bunch of vampires are fighting amongst each other, a story element is introduced, which can be easily waved aside.

Gameplay is similar to any battle royale title, and more so with Apex, due to the different vampiric abilities of each class. Some can be used actively in combat, while others are great to make a quick escape.

In the game, melee weapons are a legitimate strategy as getting up close and personal can yield victory. This is especially helpful due to the fast paced movement and third-person perspective.

These five games have truly embodied and propelled the Battle Royale genre to unforeseen heights. Players can't help but immerse themselves in the unique experience provided by each title.

