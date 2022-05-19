it seems like a potential live event for the current Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 has been leaked early. Based on the information, it seems like loopers might be in for an interdimensional journey with the upcoming live event.

Live events in Fortnite are always grand events at the end of several seasons. Over the years, Epic's battle royale has had numerous such events, whether it's a progression to the next season, a collaboration, or a musical concert.

In the past, events like Zero Crisis Finale, The Device, The End etc. have had huge anticipation before they were released and ever since then, leakers have been quite active in teasing the players about the event.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 Live event leaks ahead of time

Several leaks dropped as Fortnite gave its players their final major update for the season, v20.40. There were leaks about the new POI, weapons, characters and potentially the end-of-season live event. As the remodeled Doomsday Device 2.0 stands tall at Loot Lake, loopers are being given resistance quests to study the device and perform several quests for The Seven around it.

However, leaks about the live event show several sounds and visuals of loopers being warped underground to another dimension. Alongside it, a look at the timer has also been added to the game files that loopers can see this weekend on their screens. As per the game, the live event is due to take place somewhere around the next 16 days.

Furthermore, deep inside the Covert Cavern POI, a new Holotable is discovered that shows what the Imagined Order plans to do with the new device. The animation played on the table shows that the device will pull the Zero Point and push it further to create a blastwave that might destroy the entire island.

However, a leaker went ahead and shared the decrypted file names for the live event LTM, which is codenamed "Armadillo." Words like Drill Burst, NPC Zap, Tank Jolt, Whip Impact hint that loopers might be getting the biggest event that they have witnessed in-game.

Furthermore, Fortnite has officially hinted at a blast from the past who might be a key character in the live event.

The logo on the video shared by the game's official Twitter handle signifies Mecha Team Leader, who saved the island from the Polar Peak Monster in Chapter 1 Season 9. The Mecha was built and piloted by Singularity, whose identity was publicly revealed as The Seven's long-lost member: The Paradigm.

However, speculation around the return of Mecha and Paradigm are still going strong, and loopers cannot wait to see things unfold as they help The Seven to battle IO.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan