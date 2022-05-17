Fortnite update v20.40 patch notes: Doomsday Device, Jonesy and Paradigm skins, live event, and more

The Fortnite 20.40 update is the final one for Chapter 3 Season 2. Although the downtime is still active, a lot of leaks are beginning to come through. Aside from numerous cosmetics and bundles, there's a lot happening in Epic Games' battle royale title.

For starters, it would seem that the Imagined Order has managed to build a Doomsday Device. Additionally, "Doom" is headed to the island, Sideways Weapons are making a return, and Loopers may be able to pilot The Mecha. Here are all the important changes in the update.

Note: All leaks mentioned in this article may not be implemented immediately.

Important patch notes from Fortnite 20.40 update for Chapter 3 Season 2

1) Doomsday Device is live

The Doomsday Device is finally alive and standing tall in all its glory on the island. Unfortunately, this is not a good thing for loopers. Since it's being controlled by the Imagined Order, it's anyone's guess as to what happens next.

Aside from being an engineering marvel, the device is expected to go off at the end of Chapter 3 Season 2. Based on the information in the files, the device is set to have periodic pulses that will either enable glider redeploy, low gravity or extra speed.

HYPEX @HYPEX The Doomsday Device is set to have some periodic pulses that either enable glider redeploy, low gravity or extra speed. I might be wrong or this might be scrapped so well see! The Doomsday Device is set to have some periodic pulses that either enable glider redeploy, low gravity or extra speed. I might be wrong or this might be scrapped so well see!

In addition to these interactions, the Doomsday Device will also make way for an end-of-season event. As readers may have already guessed, they'll be trying to stop the IO from destroying everyone, once again.

2) Jonesy and Paradigm make a return

Jonesy is finally back in Fortnite as a skin in the item shop. He has reappeared in-game after being freed by The Foundation in Chapter 2 Season 8. However, one has to ponder as to why Epic Games delayed the skin for so long and why he is still wearing an IO prison outfit.

Shiina @ShiinaBR A NEW PARADIGM SKIN JUST GOT ADDED



It has a "TBD" ID, so an Item Shop release won't happen *YET* A NEW PARADIGM SKIN JUST GOT ADDEDIt has a "TBD" ID, so an Item Shop release won't happen *YET* https://t.co/5NJMrfDK3a

Timely marketing and "storyline" context aside, The Paradigm has also made a return to the game. But for the time being, she's just present as code. It's unclear when or even if she'll be added to the game as a skin.

3) Live event confirmed

While there's no confirmation of The Paradigm being added as an NPC or skin, she's likely to appear during the upcoming live event. As predicted by theorists and leakers, the Doomsday Device will indeed be put to use by the Imagined Order.

If the leaks turn out to be true, players will likely be piloting the Mecha to use it in battle against this evil device. For now, there's no further information regarding the same.

4) Sideways Weapons are making a comeback

Shiina @ShiinaBR The Sideways weapons will be unvaulted soon! The Sideways weapons will be unvaulted soon!

With the current season ending, Epic Games is bringing back Sideways Weapons to the loot pool in Fortnite Chapter 3 season 2. Now, does this mean that the Cube Queen is making a return? Well, no. This has nothing to do with her.

The weapons are being brought back for the Sideways showdown week. It will go live once the update ends and will remain active until May 24. They will then be vaulted again.

5) Doom NPC

HYPEX @HYPEX There's an upcoming IO NPC with the codename: "Doom" There's an upcoming IO NPC with the codename: "Doom"

With the island about to be doomed thanks to the Doomsday Device, this seems like the perfect time to introduce an NPC called Doom. While the naming scheme may suggest Doom Slayer, that's unlikely to be the case.

The Fortnite NPC is likely to be another original character added towards the end of the season. It's unclear who or what this character is and what their role will be as the season comes to a close.

