3 best plot-twists in Fortnite storyline (& 3 that made no sense)

The Fortnite storyline is quite complex for an online Battle Royale game. It revolves around the Zero Point and a plethora of characters who either try to protect it or harness its unlimited energy.

Over the years, original Fortnite characters or cosmic entities from alternate realities such as Galactus have tried to take control of the entire island. However, they have always been stopped by the collective efforts of Agent Jonesy, superheroes from Marvel and DC, The Seven, and more.

Here are three of the best plot twists in the Fortnite storyline, and three that made absolutely no sense.

Three best plot twists in Fortnite storyline

1) Midas turns into everyone's favorite character

Initially, Midas was seen as a villain who was the leader of organizations such as GHOST and SHADOW. Eventually, he turned out to be one of the most popular characters in the storyline, when it was discovered that he was just someone trying to escape the Fortnite loop.

Ako | Fortnite News @FNChiefAko



For a story that started right after Season X and the Seven storyline, it became way too loved and impactful! One of the greatest storylines in Fortnite in my opinion is Ghost VS Shadow and all the characters around it, Midas, Brutus, Jules etcFor a story that started right after Season X and the Seven storyline, it became way too loved and impactful! #Fortnite One of the greatest storylines in Fortnite in my opinion is Ghost VS Shadow and all the characters around it, Midas, Brutus, Jules etcFor a story that started right after Season X and the Seven storyline, it became way too loved and impactful! #Fortnite https://t.co/oAmNoJ49PW

Midas is not just a genius, but an equally good leader. He almost succeeded in escaping the loop with his Doomsday device.

In the beginning of Chapter 2 Season 3, players were distressed to see Midas being eaten by a shark and still look forward to his return. The character's brilliant transformation in the storyline is a delight to watch.

2) Agent Jonesy

Agent Jonesy is arguably the best Fortnite character who always plays an important role in saving the island. The biggest twist in the storyline was in Chapter 2 Season 6 when Jonesy quit the IO after helping the organization for so many years.

scene @sceneontwitch Why am I this interested in the story of Fortnite.. I just spent a whole hour watching YouTube videos on the Zero Point and Agent Jonesy’s involvement. And who the Seven are... and ahhhhh. Can Season 6 start already?! Why am I this interested in the story of Fortnite.. I just spent a whole hour watching YouTube videos on the Zero Point and Agent Jonesy’s involvement. And who the Seven are... and ahhhhh. Can Season 6 start already?!

It was great to see that Agent Jonesy would never let the Imagined Order exploit the Zero Point. The agent chose to work alone rather than help IO in its evil plans.

3) Jules

Jules was introduced in Fortnite as a boss during Chapter 2 Season 3. She was undoubtedly very strong, and the players were curious to know about her background.

As it turns out, Jules is Midas' daughter who wanted to gather more information about her father. This was highly unexpected because most players assumed that Jules was Midas' girlfriend.

From the looks of it, loopers were pleased to discover that Midas' daughter is as skilled, smart, and strong as her father.

Three plot twists in Fortnite that made no sense

1) Dr. Slone

Dr. Slone is one of the most complicated characters in the Fortnite storyline. The IO head first seemed to be the island's savior who defeated the aliens. However, loopers later figured out that she was just using them as bait to blow up the Mothership UFO.

In Chapter 2 Season 8, Dr. Slone returned with another threat in the form of the Cube Queen. To this day, Dr. Slone's true objective isn't clear to the Fortnite community.

Frogervik 🪴🐈‍⬛ @Frogervik if you follow the Fortnite story, you have to keep in mind Dr. Slone its not a good person, she's a villain, she's the reason why everyone in the island its living a lie (the loop). Why is she showing up now? because aliens are from the galaxy and the loop only affects the island if you follow the Fortnite story, you have to keep in mind Dr. Slone its not a good person, she's a villain, she's the reason why everyone in the island its living a lie (the loop). Why is she showing up now? because aliens are from the galaxy and the loop only affects the island https://t.co/kdFPoI32GD

2) The Foundation

The Seven has been a part of the Fortnite storyline since Chapter 1, and even after four years, only four members of the mysterious group have been revealed.

During the Chapter 2 Season 8 live event, it was revealed that The Foundation is none other than Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. As a collaboration, this is a brilliant move by Fortnite. However, for the storyline, it is hard to explain how The Foundation is not a robot/ cosmic entity and indeed a human.

Dominic Tarason @DominicTarason I feel Fortnite has now overtaken The Division 2 for the highest quantity of story-esque elements in a game not actually containing a story.



The Season 2 ending event had an alien invasion, a secret organization, Dwayne 'The Foundation' Johnson and an island flipped but no story I feel Fortnite has now overtaken The Division 2 for the highest quantity of story-esque elements in a game not actually containing a story.The Season 2 ending event had an alien invasion, a secret organization, Dwayne 'The Foundation' Johnson and an island flipped but no story

As of now, the Fortnite storyline has shed no light on the origin of The Seven and its leader, The Foundation. Players just know that they want to defeat Geno and the IO, but it makes no sense until there's information on their true identity and origin.

FortTory - Fortnite leaks & news 🧊 @FortTory "You may remember The Foundation at the bottom of the ocean. But this ocean was not the Island’s. The Foundation has found himself in Gotham Harbor.



But didn't we see this Fortnite Character swim past the Foundation in the Cubed Seasonal Story trailer? It makes zero sense. "You may remember The Foundation at the bottom of the ocean. But this ocean was not the Island’s. The Foundation has found himself in Gotham Harbor.But didn't we see this Fortnite Character swim past the Foundation in the Cubed Seasonal Story trailer? It makes zero sense. https://t.co/amZ0wm19er

3) Cube Queen

The Cube Queen from Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 is another humanoid character whose origins are unclear. The Cube Queen initially seemed to be Kevin the Cube's female counterpart, and definitely not the Queen of Reality.

ʎɐɾ @gay_rabbit28 Epic games really needs to make a fortnite animated series or some other form of media, because the one thing I don’t like about fortnite is that most of the characters aren’t developed beyond their basic personality Epic games really needs to make a fortnite animated series or some other form of media, because the one thing I don’t like about fortnite is that most of the characters aren’t developed beyond their basic personality

During The End event, the Queen was lost when the island was flipped and her current whereabouts are unknown. Moreover, players still don't know how she managed to control all the cubes, the Cube Monsters, aliens, and the Mothership UFOs.

Also Read Article Continues below

Fortnite might reveal more details about the aforementioned characters as Chapter 3 Season 1 progresses. However, based on the events that have occurred so far, such plot twists make no sense.

Edited by Saman