Doomguy rumored to become a skin in Fortnite Chapter 3

Fortnite is no stranger to crossovers. Developers have been diligently weaving strands together to create the Metaverse for some time now. With each new collaboration in place, the game expands a little more.

According to the latest leaks, the game is going to soon expand exponentially. The first of many new collaborations will feature an age-old video game character, Doomguy.

Shiina @ShiinaBR



This was mentioned on the YouTube Channel "XboxEra" which apparently has trustable sources in the gaming community.



(via RUMOR: Doom Slayer might be coming to Fortnite in the future!This was mentioned on the YouTube Channel "XboxEra" which apparently has trustable sources in the gaming community.(via @iFireMonkey RUMOR: Doom Slayer might be coming to Fortnite in the future!This was mentioned on the YouTube Channel "XboxEra" which apparently has trustable sources in the gaming community.(via @iFireMonkey) https://t.co/gKHRcDStFJ

After being a demon-slaying protagonist for nearly four decades, it's no wonder that he has been embedded in pop-culture. While details about the collaboration are limited, some speculation can be drawn.

When could the collaboration arrive in Fortnite Chapter 3?

As of now, there is no timeline in place. However, according to "XboxEra'' who is the primary source of this information, the collaboration could take months depending on licensing and other legalities.

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey According to a recent podcast from the YouTube channel "XboxEra", we can expect more Microsoft/Bethesda Characters coming to Fortnite in the future such as Doom Slayer.



The person sharing this info (Nick) is known to have reputable sources in the past.



/1 According to a recent podcast from the YouTube channel "XboxEra", we can expect more Microsoft/Bethesda Characters coming to Fortnite in the future such as Doom Slayer.The person sharing this info (Nick) is known to have reputable sources in the past./1 https://t.co/vxzkgBM4Nx

For instance, the Naruto collaboration first came to light in May 2021. However, the collaboration itself didn't occur until November of 2021. There was a six month waiting period, despite getting the information firsthand from Epic Games' files.

In the case of Doom Slayer, the Fortnite collaboration is based on insider information. Since that is the case, it may happen any time next year or perhaps even in 2023. Without data miners finding evidence in-game or Donald Mustard leaving a cryptic Tweet, it's hard to be certain of a timeline.

What do Doomguy, William J. Blazkowicz, and the Brotherhood of Steel have in common?

According to rumors, in addition to Doomguy, other characters from Xbox and Bethesda studios will be added in-game. While no names have been mentioned, there are numerous potential candidates.

Shiina @ShiinaBR



This was mentioned on the YouTube Channel "XboxEra" - They also claim that they knew about the Naruto collaboration months before it happened!



(Noticed by RUMOR: Microsoft wants to put more Xbox/Bethesda characters into Fortnite!This was mentioned on the YouTube Channel "XboxEra" - They also claim that they knew about the Naruto collaboration months before it happened!(Noticed by @iFireMonkey RUMOR: Microsoft wants to put more Xbox/Bethesda characters into Fortnite!This was mentioned on the YouTube Channel "XboxEra" - They also claim that they knew about the Naruto collaboration months before it happened!(Noticed by @iFireMonkey) https://t.co/q4b81ciKRp

For starters, William J. Blazkowicz would be the perfect roughneck character for Fortnite. He is an iconic protagonist from the Wolfenstein franchise developed by MachineGames.

While he wouldn't really fit into the storyline of Chapter 3, watching his box-fight and taking down opponents would be entertaining.

Aside from Wolfenstein skins, having a few from the Fallout series would add a lot of hype to the crossover. While a mutant skin may not be feasible given its size, power-armor style skins is a possibility.

They could come with customizable accessories such as color palettes, back-blings and custom wraps. Given their popularity, the developers can do a lot with them in Fortnite.

Also Read Article Continues below

Other characters such as Emily Kaldwin, Corvo Attano, and Billie Lurk from the Dishonored series may also become skins in-game. Hopefully, leakers are able to uncover more information regarding the same soon.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider