Fortnite downtime today (May 17): When will servers be back up?

The fourth and last major update for Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 is finally here. Dubbed v20.40, it will signify the beginning of the end of the season. However, as always, before an update can occur, a downtime must precede it.

According to the official information from Epic Games, the downtime in question will begin at 4:00 AM Eastern Time on May 17. Loopers are requested to log off 30 minutes before downtime to avoid losing their in-game progress or running into any unforeseen circumstances.

How long will Fortnite downtime last today (May 17)?

Considering that this is the last major update for the season, things may take a while. If the rumors regarding an in-game event are true, Epic may run a few tests behind the scenes before reactivating the servers.

Based on these facts, the downtime and update process should last anywhere between two and five hours, though it could extend even more. However, for most users, the game should be accessible by the time they begin to wake up from their peaceful slumber.

New content changes for Fortnite 20.40 update in Chapter 3 Season 2

While lots of rumors and speculations revolve around new content coming to the 20.40 update, only a few things can be confirmed:

1) Fortnite x Fall Guys

Although the announcement was not what most players expected, there's still hope for an upcoming crossover. With Epic Games collaborating even closer with the Fall Guys, there's bound to be content in the works if it's not already present in the update.

2) Doomsday: Round two

With this being the last major update for the season, the Doomsday Device is bound to be showcased in Loot Lake. Since there are tags within the game's files for an event related to the Device, it may get added after the update or in the coming week. Either way, the Imagined Order is up to no good.

3) V-Bucks for all platforms

In one of the best moves since the "Flipside" occurred last December, Epic has announced a shared wallet for Fortnite. V-Bucks purchased on PlayStation can be used across other platforms such as Xbox, PC, Cloud Gaming, and Android.

This will give loopers more flexibility in buying cosmetics and other services.

4) Bug alert!

It would seem that Epic has kept bug fixes to a nominal level in the 20.40 update. Here is the list:

No toast notification received while in a party with another player.

Anvil Rocket Launcher UI missing.

Joining a Creative game in progress may lock the new player out until the round ends.

While there are other bugs, those are still in development or are being investigated. These will likely be addressed in the 21.00 update next month.

