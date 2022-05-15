Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 Doomsday Live Event: Start date, Rumors, Leaks, and more 

Epic Games loves to end Fortnite seasons with Doomsday live events. Following two previously successful Doomsday events in the game, it seems like Chapter 3 will also have one. Leaks suggest that the Imagined Order has a device that is ready to bring chaos if all goes wrong in the war against the Seven.

A few days ago, Jones asked players to put recon cameras around Loot Lake. This week 6 quest predicted the presence of something sinister inside Loot Lake. As new leaks surface, it seems that there is a Doomsday device inside the lake, and Paradigm can already sense its energy.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 will revolve around this Doomsday device. As exciting as it sounds, there has been no official announcement by Epic Games yet. Hence, players are searching for any details they can find about the upcoming live event.

Everything we know about Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 Doomsday live event

The ongoing season is all set to end on or before June 3, 2022. Therefore, players can expect Chapter 3 Season 3 to drop right after that. However, no season can end without an immersive and suspense-filled live event. As the season comes to a close, leaks about the upcoming live event have already started to pour in, with discussions about the same being stirred up within the community.

The Egyptian Leaker shared a thread of tweets covering everything they know about the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 live event. According to them, Paradigm can sense some disturbances around Loot Lake. The Origin will soon send players to find an energy fluctuation.

Egyptian Fortnite Leaker @Egyptian_Leaker

-In an upcoming Week 8 Quest, Origin will ask you to use a Sensor Backbling to find an energy fluctuation.

-After you complete the quest, The Origin will say "That's not good. We're in trouble. Big. Trouble."

(1/3) -Paradigm has detected an energy fluctuation around Loot Lake-In an upcoming Week 8 Quest, Origin will ask you to use a Sensor Backbling to find an energy fluctuation.-After you complete the quest, The Origin will say "That's not good. We're in trouble. Big. Trouble."(1/3) -Paradigm has detected an energy fluctuation around Loot Lake-In an upcoming Week 8 Quest, Origin will ask you to use a Sensor Backbling to find an energy fluctuation. -After you complete the quest, The Origin will say "That's not good. We're in trouble. Big. Trouble." 😬(1/3) https://t.co/3QwmZz6ij2

Once players complete the quest, The Origin will inform them that the energy fluctuations aren't good and that the island is in big trouble. This can only point towards the impending doom that players are in for.

Players will soon find a Doomsday device under Loot Lake in Fortnite

The Egyptian Leaker has discovered what the Doomsday device is going to look like. According to them, it will be under Loot Lake, where the water level is soon going to start reducing, revealing the device. Two chests will also spawn at the unnamed location.

Egyptian Fortnite Leaker @Egyptian_Leaker

-There are now 2 IO Chests Spawns UNDER the water in Loot Lake (Via

(2/3) -This 100% has something to do with Jones week 6 quest ("Doomsday Reconnaissance") when he asks you to place recon cameras around Loot Lake-There are now 2 IO Chests Spawns UNDER the water in Loot Lake (Via @koooooomar ) which could mean that the lake water will go down(2/3) -This 100% has something to do with Jones week 6 quest ("Doomsday Reconnaissance") when he asks you to place recon cameras around Loot Lake-There are now 2 IO Chests Spawns UNDER the water in Loot Lake (Via @koooooomar) which could mean that the lake water will go down(2/3) https://t.co/A8Po6k8Y5V

Based on these leaks, the Doomsday Machine landmark should show up in the next update arriving on May 17, 2022. This certainly has something to do with the Chapter 3 Season 2 live event that will take place on June 3, 2022.

Egyptian Fortnite Leaker @Egyptian_Leaker -And finally, there's an upcoming landmark (unnamed POI) codenamed "DDMachine" which stands for "Doomsday Machine". since Loot Lake is also an unnamed location, The Doomsday Device will most likely be in the middle of Loot Lake and it SHOULD happen with the next game update

(3/3) -And finally, there's an upcoming landmark (unnamed POI) codenamed "DDMachine" which stands for "Doomsday Machine". since Loot Lake is also an unnamed location, The Doomsday Device will most likely be in the middle of Loot Lake and it SHOULD happen with the next game update(3/3) https://t.co/2Skxt6VHeB

For players and fans of the Battle Royale, it will be interesting to see if the Resistance is able to beat the Imagined Order. The future of Zero Point depends on the upcoming Chapter 3 Season 2 live event, and everyone will be looking forward to it.

Edited by Mayank Shete