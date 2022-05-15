Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 Doomsday Live Event: Start date, Rumors, Leaks, and more 

Epic Games loves to end Fortnite seasons with Doomsday live events. Following two previously successful Doomsday events in the game, it seems like Chapter 3 will also have one. Leaks suggest that the Imagined Order has a device that is ready to bring chaos if all goes wrong in the war against the Seven.
A few days ago, Jones asked players to put recon cameras around Loot Lake. This week 6 quest predicted the presence of something sinister inside Loot Lake. As new leaks surface, it seems that there is a Doomsday device inside the lake, and Paradigm can already sense its energy.
Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 will revolve around this Doomsday device. As exciting as it sounds, there has been no official announcement by Epic Games yet. Hence, players are searching for any details they can find about the upcoming live event.
Everything we know about Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 Doomsday live event
The ongoing season is all set to end on or before June 3, 2022. Therefore, players can expect Chapter 3 Season 3 to drop right after that. However, no season can end without an immersive and suspense-filled live event. As the season comes to a close, leaks about the upcoming live event have already started to pour in, with discussions about the same being stirred up within the community.
The Egyptian Leaker shared a thread of tweets covering everything they know about the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 live event. According to them, Paradigm can sense some disturbances around Loot Lake. The Origin will soon send players to find an energy fluctuation.
Once players complete the quest, The Origin will inform them that the energy fluctuations aren't good and that the island is in big trouble. This can only point towards the impending doom that players are in for.
Players will soon find a Doomsday device under Loot Lake in Fortnite
The Egyptian Leaker has discovered what the Doomsday device is going to look like. According to them, it will be under Loot Lake, where the water level is soon going to start reducing, revealing the device. Two chests will also spawn at the unnamed location.
Based on these leaks, the Doomsday Machine landmark should show up in the next update arriving on May 17, 2022. This certainly has something to do with the Chapter 3 Season 2 live event that will take place on June 3, 2022.
For players and fans of the Battle Royale, it will be interesting to see if the Resistance is able to beat the Imagined Order. The future of Zero Point depends on the upcoming Chapter 3 Season 2 live event, and everyone will be looking forward to it.